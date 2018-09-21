Three people sent to hospital after North York collision involving Uber vehicle
Two vehicles involved in a collision near Sheppard Avenue and Keele Street on Thursday night are shown. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:15AM EDT
Three people were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two vehicles, one of which was operating as an Uber, were involved in a collision near Downsview Park.
The accident happened in the northbound lanes of Keele Street at Sheppard Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Initial reports suggest that two of the victims were taken to a local hospital while the third, believed to be a man in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre.
Police say that they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing.