Three people rescued after falling through ice near Toronto Islands
Three people are now in the care of paramedics after a skating mishap on Lake Ontario Monday morning.
Toronto police say that the three people were seen in the water at around 8:30 a.m. near the Toronto Islands.
The Marine Unit attended the scene and helped rescue members of the group from the frigid waters.
In a follow-up tweet, police said two of the people were skating on the ice and fell through the ice. A third person tried to help them and also fell into the water, they said,
“Please stay off the ice- it is NOT safe!,” police tweeted.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.
Attracting, retaining pilots an ongoing issue in Canada: industry analysts
Retirements, high training costs and poor pay are fuelling a pilot shortage in Canada, industry analysts say, at a time when travel has surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian dollar's outlook for 2023 uncertain as interest rate hikes wane: experts
Experts say the outlook for the loonie in 2023 largely depends on commodity prices, how the U.S. dollar fares, and whether central banks are successful in avoiding a major recession.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes rumbles in southern Ontario
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
China accuses U.S. of indiscriminate use of force over balloon
China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it 'seriously impacted and damaged both sides' efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-U.S. relations.'
BoC's first summary of deliberations coming this week. Here's what to expect
The Bank of Canada is set to publish its first summary of deliberations Wednesday, giving Canadians a peak into the governing council's reasoning behind its decision to raise interest rates last month.
Beyonce becomes most decorated artist in Grammys history; Harry Styles wins album of the year
Beyonce sits alone atop the Grammy throne as the ceremony's most decorated artist in history, but at the end of Sunday's show it was Harry Styles who walked away with the album of the year honour.
Charles Kimbrough, best known for role in 'Murphy Brown,' dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on 'Murphy Brown,' died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
Advocates come together to help sailors stuck for months on tugboats in Quebec port
Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières.
Montreal
-
Black-owned restaurateurs in Montreal making space in the culinary scene
More and more Black-owned restaurants and culinary experiences have begun to dot the landscape of the city's culinary scene, but more is needed to help their communities' gastronomic enterprises thrive.
-
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores two Grammys
Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin scored two Grammys for his classical works Sunday evening. Nézet-Séguin won best opera recording for "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones," and best classical solo vocal album for "Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene."
-
Over 1,500 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power in Montreal
In Montreal, more than 1,500 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power, and more than 2,500 were in the dark as of around 7:45 p.m Sunday. Of the service interruptions in Montreal, a handful were in the Parc-Extension area Sunday afternoon, where Daniella Zanetti witnessed a power line explosion that sparked a fire on Saturday night.
London
-
London police seize drugs, ammunition from scene of fire
A 29-year-old is facing charges after police found drugs and ammunition at the scene of a Trafalgar Street residential fire.
-
Lucan farmer plans to build shed after $100,000 lottery win
A farmer from Lucan, Ont., says he plans on building a shed after winning $100,000 with a lottery ticket.
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.
Kitchener
-
Woolwich man arrested for alleged death threats to local MP
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Woolwich man after death threats were allegedly made to a local Member of Parliament online.
-
Jacob Hespeler Secondary School closed for Monday due to flooding
The first day of the second semester will be pushed back for students at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge.
-
Most read stories of the week: Conestoga Mall robbery, house explosion hearing, cancelled Valentine's Day
An armed robbery at Conestoga Mall, a hearing on a 2018 Kitchener house explosion, and a school cancelling Valentine's Day round out the most ready stories of the week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., woman steals hearts announcing Grammy winner
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes rumbles in southern Ontario
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing police investigation, schools closed
Schools in the northern Ontario town of Kapuskasing are closed Monday after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a threat resulting in two arrests.
Ottawa
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.
-
Eastern Ontario town council to debate mandatory oath to King Charles
The debate on elected officials pledging allegiance to King Charles III will shift to a small town south of Ottawa this week, as Prescott town council discusses a motion on whether to abolish the requirement for newly elected members.
-
Here's how you can have your say on the 2023 city of Ottawa budget
Councillors will be hosting draft budget consultation sessions between Feb. 6 and 20, while each city committee will hear from the public before approving the budgets.
Windsor
-
Five-vehicle crash impacts E.C. Row traffic
There were no injuries reported after a five-vehicle crash in Tecumseh Monday morning.
-
Chatham-Kent police seize firearms, man charged with uttering threats
Chatham-Kent police seized several firearms from a home when arresting a man for uttering threats.
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating death of Barrie man
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Barrie Saturday afternoon.
-
Wanted man busted in Barrie
Rama Police Service took Jacob Bruckner into custody Friday after asking for the public’s help in January in locating the 24-year-old man they considered to be armed and dangerous.
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles officially became the new leader of the Ontario NDP on Saturday after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
Atlantic
-
Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
-
Cape Breton University, striking faculty reach tentative agreement
Striking faculty members at Cape Breton University have reached a tentative agreement with the university.
Calgary
-
'Absolute nightmare': Calgarians call attention to the children unable to leave Ukraine
A group of Calgarians gathered along Memorial Drive Sunday to draw attention to what they call "disgusting" treatment of Ukrainian children.
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another warm spell hits Calgary
If you're driving through Balzac today, give Billy the nod.
Winnipeg
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
-
‘Those are memories you retain for a long, long time’: Main and Matheson Salisbury House up for sale
An iconic remnant of a beloved Manitoba restaurant chain is now on the market.
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.
Vancouver
-
‘It's my only wish’: Grieving Surrey mother still waiting for justice in daughter's slaying
Two years after a young woman in Surrey was gunned down, her family says they still waiting for justice.
-
B.C.'s economy, health care and housing to be the focus of throne speech: Eby
British Columbia's economy will be a key focus for politicians as they return to the legislature for the spring sitting.
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.
Edmonton
-
Family of man slain in northeast Edmonton searching for answers
An Edmonton family is in mourning after the sudden death of their son and brother in the city's northeast.
-
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
-
Masking alone wouldn't have eased respiratory virus surge in the fall: PHO document
Introducing a mask mandate when respiratory viruses surged in the fall may not have eased the crush on pediatric hospitals, a Public Health Ontario science brief obtained by The Canadian Press concludes.