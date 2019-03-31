Three people injured in Birch Cliff stabbing
Police investigate a triple stabbing at an establishment in the Birch Cliff area Sunday March 31, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at a bar in the Birch Cliff area overnight.
Toronto Paramedic Services received a call at around 2:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from serious injuries.
A short time later, paramedics received a nearby call about two other men with injuries, one serious and one minor.
Police confirmed that all three were stabbed after a fight broke out at the bar.
Police did not say whether any charge would be laid.