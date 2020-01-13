TORONTO -- Three people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to an underground parking lot near Neilson Road and Crow Trail in Malvern around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, but police said his condition deteriorated shortly after.

The victim, who has been identified as 43-year-old Clinton Phil Williams, died in hospital.

On Monday, investigators said that the Toronto Police Service Homicide Squad, along with officers from Peel Regional Police Service and the Sarnia Police Service, executed multiple search warrants in connection with the case.

Two handguns were seized during the search, police said, and three people were taken into custody.

Suspects identified as Toronto residents Ethan Lee, 20, and Atneil Nelson, 33, in addition to 33-year-old Sarnia resident Kedar Guerra, have each been charged with first-degree murder.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.