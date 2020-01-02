Man killed in New Year’s Eve shooting identified by police
TORONTO -- Police have identified a man who died in hospital after a shooting in the city’s east-end on New Year’s Eve.
The incident happened near Neilson Road and Crow Trail in Malvern at approximately 6:18 p.m., police said.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said that the victim was shot after he walked into an underground parking lot at 100 Wingarden Court.
The victim’s injuries were originally reported as non-life-threatening, but his condition deteriorated shortly after that, according to police.
The suspect then fled in a light coloured car towards Crow Trail, police said.
The victim has been identified by police as 43-year-old Clinton Phil Williams of Toronto.
The suspect is described by police as a male with a slim build, wearing a black jacket with a hood or hoodie underneath, and dark coloured running shoes at the time of the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact police at 416-808-7400 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.