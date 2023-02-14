Three people dead after fiery crash on Highway 427 in Toronto

A third person has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427.

According to Toronto police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision rolled over and caught fire.

Two people have died and two others have life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427. (Pascal Marchand photo)

Toronto paramedics said they treated four patients.

Two were taken to a local trauma centre. One of those individuals has since succumbed to their injuries and has been pronouced deceased.

Two others died at the scene, they said.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the southbound Dundas exit ramp reopened to drivers.