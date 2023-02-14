Three people dead after fiery crash on Highway 427 in Toronto
A third person has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.
The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427.
According to Toronto police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision rolled over and caught fire.
Two people have died and two others have life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427. (Pascal Marchand photo)
Toronto paramedics said they treated four patients.
Two were taken to a local trauma centre. One of those individuals has since succumbed to their injuries and has been pronouced deceased.
Two others died at the scene, they said.
Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the southbound Dundas exit ramp reopened to drivers.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
Rescuers find more alive in Turkiye on 8th day after quake
Rescuers on Tuesday were working to reach people under the rubble in three provinces hit hard by the devastating quakes that hit Turkiye and Syria last week.
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
Gun-control group to tell MPs 'disinformation' muddied assault-style firearm measures
A prominent voice for stricter gun control is poised to tell MPs the federal government's efforts to outlaw assault-style firearms have become mired in disinformation.
Tory revelation a reminder of need for workplace relationship policies: experts
As Toronto Mayor John Tory prepares to step down after admitting to an 'inappropriate relationship' with a former staffer, experts say preparation is key to protect both employees and employers from the risks such relationships create.
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system
Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, U.K.
Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent.
Idris Elba on James Bond: 'I'm not going to be that guy'
Actor Idris Elba says he's going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther -- not James Bond.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
Montreal
-
Parents mourn loss of daughter, a 'ray of sunshine,' killed in Laval daycare bus crash
The second child who was killed last week after a city bus rammed into a Laval daycare has been identified, and her grieving parents describe the four-year-old victim as a 'real ray of sunshine' who 'loved life.' In a letter published by the parents on Monday, they say their daughter, Maeva David, is survived by her older brother and sister.
-
A 72-year-old man found dead in his burnt-out Montreal home
A man in his 70s was found dead Monday night in a burnt-out flat in Montreal's Southest borough. Firefighters were called to a fire alarm in an apartment building on Saint-Antoine Street, near Vinet Street, at about 11:50 p.m., the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) reported.
-
Quebec LGBTQ2S+ helpline urging users to leave voicemail messages with premier
Due to a lack of recurring funding, the Interligne listening service - formerly known as Gai Écoute - will no longer be offered at night as of March 31. To raise awareness of the importance of the resource, the organization is launching an advertising campaign on Wednesday inviting its users and allies to leave messages on Premier François Legault's voicemail, "to remind him that the night listening line saves lives."
London
-
OPP on scene of 'serious' crash in Southwest Middlesex
OPP are asking the public to avoid the area following a 'serious' two-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday morning.
-
Search underway for ‘octagonal object’ shot down near Tobermory
A Canadian and United States Coast Guard ship is scouring the waters between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island for an “octagonal object” shot down by US fighter jets Sunday afternoon.
-
‘Late for skiing?’ 19-year-old from London, Ont. charged with stunt driving
A 19-year-old driver from London is facing a stunt driving charge after they were allegedly clocked in at 135 km/h in a 60 km/h zone while on the way to go ski in Collingwood, Ont., Huron County OPP said.
Kitchener
-
Bright lights in southwestern Ontario night sky puzzle viewers
People who noticed some unusual bright lights in the night sky over southwestern Ontario Sunday may now have some answers.
-
'His face is very personable': Harriston, Ont. pup goes nationwide in Super Bowl commercial
Watching the Super Bowl for some is all about the commercials, and for one Harrison family, they have a lot of bragging rights after their pooch appeared in a commercial aired by Canadian broadcasters during the big game.
-
'Share their love': Black love celebration brings people together in Cambridge
Celebrating Black love was the focus of an event put on by Rhythm and Blues Cambridge at the Idea Exchange in Cambridge on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury OPP charge Onaping man with child pornography
A 72-year-old man from the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury has been charged in connection with a child pornography and luring investigation, police say.
-
Police name gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State University
A gunman who opened fire at Michigan State University killed three students and wounded five, setting off an hourslong manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars. The shooter eventually killed himself, police announced early Tuesday.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City restricting downtown parking over possible 'convoy activity' on Emergencies Act anniversary
The city of Ottawa says parking will be restricted downtown Tuesday because of possible "convoy activity" on the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.
-
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
-
Families forced out of homes near site of Ottawa blast
The massive explosion that took out homes under construction in an east Ottawa neighbourhood damaged homes nearby, forcing families to escape early Monday morning with nothing but they clothes they were wearing.
Windsor
-
Essex County youngsters share the love ahead of Valentine’s Day
Monday marked 'Random Act of Kindness Week,' and kicking it off on Monday was a group of Essex County youngsters who stopped by a local hospital.
-
Chatham woman wanted on outstanding warrant arrested for theft
A Chatham, Ont. woman who was wanted by police on an outstanding warrant was arrested for theft after she allegedly frequented a local store where she’s known for past theft incidents and stole several items, according to police.
-
Above seasonal temperatures expected this week in Windsor, Ont.
The calendar might read Feb. 14, but despite there being five more weeks left of winter, Windsor’s upcoming forecast will be unseasonably warm for mid-February, with a high of 16 C expected on Wednesday .
Barrie
-
Snowmobiler runs into parked car and leaves the scene
Between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, a snowmobiler struck a parked car in a driveway near Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.
-
High-profile law firm to defend Con-Drain Group in Barrie, Ont. crash case
The criminal case against a construction company accused of failing to properly secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults died last summer, began Monday.
-
Four drivers were charged with impaired driving within four days: OPP
Orillia OPP responded to four calls beginning on Feb. 8 at 4:45 p.m. when they attended a call involving a car striking a pedestrian.
Atlantic
-
Many N.S. schools closed, delaying opening due to heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning, resulting in a snow day for many students.
-
N.S. woman who murdered daughter granted more temporary passes from prison
A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her daughter in 2008 will be getting more temporary passes to leave prison.
-
Parents of missing N.S. toddler Dylan Ehler take Truro police to review board
The parents of a three-year-old Truro boy who went missing in May 2020 were in front of a police review board Monday demanding answers about his case.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence at building in Franklin Industrial Park
Officers have been searching a three-storey building in the 3000 block of Second Avenue S.E., just north of Memorial Drive, in the Franklin Industrial Park.
-
Man who died at Banff's Polar Circus Ice Climb identified by friends; RCMP deem death accidental
Friends and Gripped Climbing Magazine have identified him as Zach Milligan, an accomplished climber known for many feats.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A (barely) below-seasonal Valentine's Day in Calgary
Happy Valentine's Day! The forecast is cooler today, but warm by the end of the week.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
-
'Biting, kicking, verbal abuse': Schools join Manitoba's list of 'high-risk industries'
The province updated its list of "high-risk industries" before the start of the current academic year, adding schools and school divisions to the group dominated by construction and manufacturing jobs.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Former IIO investigators complain of bullying in ‘hostile work environment’
The head of British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office says hiring and retaining qualified investigators has been challenging, which has hampered the agency’s ability to complete investigations in a timely manner.
-
Driver who crashed into B.C. restaurant mistook gas pedal for brake, RCMP say
Patrons dining at a Mission, B.C., restaurant over the weekend got quite the scare when a car crashed through the front window — knocking over a table and seats inside.
-
B.C. man sentenced in drug-trade-related abduction that left victim 'scarred for life'
A B.C. man won’t serve any jail time for his role in a drug-trade-related abduction where the victim was beaten and held for days – and had the word "thief" burned into his flesh with a blowtorch
Edmonton
-
Controversy erupts after Edmonton workers stop handing out syringes, pipes near transit
In an attempt to reduce open drug use in public places, city harm-reduction contractors are no longer giving syringes and pipes to people in pedways or near transit centres – a change attracting mixed reaction.
-
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, U.K.
Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent.
-
Southern Alberta ranchers conserve land to help protect drinking water for cities
Justin Thompson and Matt Kumlin walk up a hill toward a ridge in the Alberta foothills as a border collie and 'cow-dog-in-training' named Newt tags along.