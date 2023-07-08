Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Toronto Blue Jays in 2-0 victory

The scoreboard shows Detroit Tigers pitchers Matt Manning, left, Jason Foley, center, and Alex Lange after a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. The three pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The scoreboard shows Detroit Tigers pitchers Matt Manning, left, Jason Foley, center, and Alex Lange after a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. The three pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

  • Immigrant families wait longer to be reunited in Quebec than rest of Canada

    People hoping to reunite with family in Quebec through the Family Reunification Immigration Program are waiting longer than those elsewhere in the country, with additional delays stretching over a year or more. On average, it takes 24 to 26 months to have your immigration application processed in Quebec. That’s about 10-15 months longer than the rest of the country.

    A Quebec flag is seen in this file photo (Tony Webster / flickr.com)

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton