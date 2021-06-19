TORONTO -- Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Milton, Ont. overnight.

It happened near Britannia Road and Fourth Line at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said that at that time a southbound Cadillac sedan being driven by a 28-year-old male from Milton collided with an SUV travelling eastbound with three occupants inside.

Two of the occupants died at the scene and the third succumbed to their injuries while being transported to a trauma centre, according to police.

No other information regarding the deceased has been released by police.

Halton police’s collision reconstruction unit is now investigating.

The intersection was closed for roughly eight hours following the incident but has since reopened.