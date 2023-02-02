Thousands without power after large outage hits Scarborough
A large portion of Scarborough is currently without power.
Toronto Hydro reported the outage at 2:36 p.m. at 2:36 p.m. An outage map confirms a number of areas in Scarborough, where up to 5,000 customers are impacted.
In a tweet, Toronto police reminded drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops.
Toronto Hydro said power is out in an area roughly bounded by Sheppard Avenue to St. Clair Avenue and from Birchmount to Bellamy roads.
Crews are currently en route to assess the outage, Toronto Hydro said.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
