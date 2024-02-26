Thousands of workers go on strike at York University Monday

About 3,000 York University employees are on strike as of Monday morning after negotiations with the post-secondary institution stagnated.

The union representing contract faculty, teaching and graduate assistants, research assistants and part-time librarians were planning a strike for Feb. 26 if a deal could not be reached.

Erin McIntosh, a communications officer with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 3903, said the university did not put “a single offer on the table” after the union’s strike vote Friday morning. She said the bargaining team was willing to keep negotiating throughout the weekend.

“The employer has clearly indicated they have no interest in avoiding a strike and has left already struggling workers no choice but to move ahead with the strike,” she said in a statement to CP24.

McIntosh added that access to educators eCLASS courses were suspended on Sunday night.

The two parties have been bargaining for about eight months.

CP24 has reached out to York University for comment.

The workers are expected to strike throughout the day on Monday, with a rally planned outside of York University subway station.