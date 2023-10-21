Thousands march in pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Toronto

Thousands of people are marching through the streets of downtown Toronto in a pro-Palestinian rally as the war between Israel and Hamas entered the second week on Saturday.

The rally began outside the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held signs condemning the ongoing conflict and called for a ceasefire.

They later marched south along University Avenue, chanting, “Free, free Palestine.” Police tried to stop demonstrators from progressing further twice – one at Front Street and another at Bremner Boulevard, forming a line.

However, the rally advanced and reached Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street, steps away from the Gardiner Expressway. Police have blocked the on-ramp to the highway.

The march is being held as the Israel-Hamas war entered its second week on Saturday. The recent conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. In response, Israel retaliated with airstrikes, declaring war against the group. Israel has also been preparing for a ground assault on Gaza.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly during the Hamas attack. In Gaza, Israeli strikes have killed more than 4,300 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Also, Hamas continues to hold hostages they took on Oct. 7. According to Israeli officials, nearly 200 people were kidnapped. On Friday, two American hostages were released by the group.

With files from The Associated Press