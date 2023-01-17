This Ontario city could soon ban tobogganing in all but 2 parks
Tobogganing could soon be banned at all but two parks in Oshawa, a move that one city councillor says would be an “overreaction” to a fatal incident on a hill in the nation’s capital two years ago.
On Monday, Oshawa’s community and operations services committee voted 4-2 in favour of a staff recommendation to prohibit tobogganing on all city property, with the exception of “designated tobogganing hills” at Knights of Columbus Park and Grandview Village Park.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Staff say that the measure is in response to “a risk assessment of sanctioned and unsanctioned toboggan hills” that was conducted by the insurance provider for Durham municipalities following an incident in another community.
But Ward 5 Coun. Brian Nicholson told CP24.com that if the city goes through with the measure, which still has to be approved by council as a whole, it may as well change its slogan to “Oshawa: no fun allowed.”
“I have probably had about 15 to 20 emails since yesterday, it is all over Facebook and other social media and the general reaction from the community is this is the stupidest idea they ever heard,” he said. “I mean you can’t limit all liability. People swim in pools, occasionally some people get in trouble. But we don’t close pools, we don’t close beaches.”
Staff said that the risk assessment identified a number of steps that must be taken to reduce the city’s exposure to liability in areas where tobogganing is not prohibited, including an inspection program during the winter season, a warning system to communicate when conditions are appropriate for tobogganing and “site specific measures” such as the use of padding or the removal of obstacles and hazards.
They said that in order for those measures to be put in place at all 10 of the hills examined “additional temporary staff and resources would be required,” potentially costing the city at least $30,000 more a year.
But by limiting tobogganing to “two of the more popular hills,” staff say that there would be no need for additional resources and therefore no budgetary impact.
Speaking with CP24.com, Nicholson said that he believes that the seven other municipalities that are members of the Durham Municipal Insurance Pool have received similar “strongly worded” letters asking them to prohibit tobogganing on hills where minimum steps are not taken to improve safety following the death of an 11-year-old girl on a hill in Ottawa in 2021.
He said that while he can appreciate that the insurer is doing its job by “identifying risk,” common sense should prevail.
“What are we going to do? Give little Johnny or Suzy a ticket? For tobogganing? It is one of these cases where the reaction to the issue has gotten out of control and I think we are seeing a course correction now where people are saying wait a minute here,” Nicholson said. “There are maintenance and prudent steps you can take that will still allow us to mitigate risk but also allow the kids to go down and do their tobogganing.”
Oshawa’s parks bylaw currently stipulates that tobogganing is “allowed unless otherwise signed to prohibit the activity.”
The proposal to prohibit tobogganing outside of two hills will be voted on during a meeting of city council scheduled for Jan. 30.
Nicholson said that while he would be “stunned” if a majority of city council ultimately votes to ban tobogganing in Oshawa, he is nonetheless urging residents who are concerned about the proposal to contact their representatives.
“If the public makes their voice heard I think we can win this quite handily,” he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Ravi Srinivasan, senior TIFF programmer and 'champion for filmmakers', dies suddenly at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming for the Toronto International Film Festival, has died suddenly at age 37.
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
Montreal
-
Mediator to step in Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to mass quit
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal
A woman from Upstate New York who was kidnapped and held in a Quebec cottage for two days says she still lives with the consequences of the September 2020 event.
-
Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal man's jail death
Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of a 21-year-old man last month after he was seriously injured at Montreal's Bordeaux jail. Nicous D'Andre Spring was unlawfully held at the detention centre when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice following an altercation on Dec. 24. He was pronounced dead in hospital the following day.
London
-
SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle
A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was in rolled in Huron County. Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.
-
Inflation down, food continues as high cost
The December Consumer Price Index released Tuesday shows more progress than expected, but economists are still concerned about some sectors in the economy that are making families lives more expensive.
-
Money for affordable housing in Oxford County budget
Ratepayers in Oxford County will be shelling out more this year. County council has approved a $308 million budget for 2023, which comes with 6.3 per cent tax increase. Included in the budget is an investment for affordable housing, which is good news for Woodstock resident Mike Bingham, who's been looking for a place to live for the last three months.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash
A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.
-
Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake
An underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada baggage mixup leaves elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. without gear on eve of qualifying race
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment still hasn’t arrived more than four days after their flight to a major event in B.C., with the clock ticking before they have to race.
-
Ukrainian refugee sees hockey dream come true as he skates with Ottawa 67's
A lifetime dream came true for a Ukrainian refugee in Ottawa as he laced up to skate with a local hockey team.
-
When will the Rideau Canal Skateway open this year?
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway has yet to open this year, and it's not clear when skaters will be welcomed to the world's largest skating rink.
Windsor
-
Trudeau visits Windsor on Tuesday
Justin Trudeau is in Windsor Tuesday. The Prime Minister starts his day meeting with university students at 11:15 a.m..
-
Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers release 2022 statistics
It was a busy year for Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers.
-
Kingsville break-in leads to charges
A 28-year-old Kingsville man is facing charges after a break and enter on Main Street.
Barrie
-
Crown rests case in 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Babineau in Barrie
On Tuesday, a forensic scientist testified about examining DNA collected from a Mazda used by the accused and two others on the morning of Ryan Babineau's death in November 2019 in his Barrie apartment.
-
Wasaga Beach's Beach Drive reopens after 4 year closure
Beach Drive is now open to the public in Wasaga Beach after the popular road was closed for several years.
-
Freezing rain makes for a messy morning on the roads
Freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions meant for a slippery drive to work for most commuters Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier to meet with health leaders over province's stressed system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are to meet later today with leaders in the province's health-care sector.
-
Court hears that alleged jail assault ringleader had strong influence on N.S. inmates
A man accused of leading a brutal Halifax jail assault in 2019 had allegedly boasted that he could set off a jailhouse riot with a single phone call, a court heard Tuesday.
-
Swords, grenades among weapons seized from Cole Harbour home after accidental 911 call
Police say a man has been charged and several weapons have been seized after a dispute at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Monday night.
Calgary
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting Jan. 18
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
No injuries in explosion, fire at southeast Calgary distillery
Firefighters were called to a distillery in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after reports of an explosion and fire on the roof of the building.
-
'This isn't sustainable': Calgary Food Bank seeing high demand for emergency food support
The clientele has changed as inflation rises.
Winnipeg
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
Major Crimes Unit investigating fire at Transcona apartment
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating a Transcona apartment fire in which one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
-
First Nations group expects landfill feasibility study to take months to finish
The First Nations advocacy group tasked with overseeing efforts to determine whether it's possible to recover the remains of two women from a landfill expects to complete a feasibility study in the next two months.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
-
B.C. announces $90M fund for rural economic innovation
The B.C. government will spend up to $90 million over the next three years on industrial and manufacturing projects it says will bring "clean and inclusive growth" to rural regions of the province.
-
Drugs, weapons, cellphones seized during search of B.C. prison
A 10-day search of B.C.'s only maximum security prison has resulted in the seizure of drugs, cellphones, and weapons with an estimated institutional value of more than $100,000.
Edmonton
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
Man arrested by anti-terrorism unit west of Edmonton sentenced to 6 years
An Alberta man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges stemming from a series of social media posts.
-
Ottawa dedicates $9.7M to hydrogen technology development in Alberta
The latest cash injection into Alberta's budding hydrogen sector is nearly $10 million from Ottawa. Government officials say the $9.7 million will be used to improve access to hydrogen technology, develop and test that technology, attract investment and develop training.