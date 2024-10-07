Oakville GO Station stabbing appears to have been a ‘random attack:’ police

Police say that a stabbing at Oakville GO station over the weekend appears to have been “a random attack.”

The incident occurred at the station near Trafalgar Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that the victim, an adult female, was stabbed in the back with a knife and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was located near the scene and taken into custody.

“The victim is not known to the accused and investigators believe this to be a random attack,” a news release issued by Halton Regional Police on Monday notes.

Police say that 23-year-old Matthew Valley, of no fixed address, is charged with attempted murder and breach of probation.

He remains in police custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police continue to investigate the stabbing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.