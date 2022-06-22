This is what travellers need to know about new electronic gates at Toronto Pearson
This is what travellers need to know about new electronic gates at Toronto Pearson
New technology has been installed at Toronto Pearson to try and help move people "better and faster" through the airport.
According to the Canada Border Services Agency, electronic gates, better known as eGates, have now been installed and are being tested at the airport as part of a trial.
"We are developing and testing new digital tools and technology to deliver a better and faster border experience for travellers arriving at Canadian airports," the CBSA said in a post to Instagram.
The eGates will be used to verify travellers' identity and submit their customs and immigration declaration.
When travellers arrive at the eGates, they will scan their travel document at the machine. The device will then take a photo of the traveller before printing out a confirmation receipt.
The traveller will then hand that receipt to a border officer.
The CBSA said it hopes the kiosks will help improve the flow of traffic through customs halls.
For the time being, the CBSA said the eGates will be available to international travellers aged 16 and over at Terminal 1.
Toronto Pearson has been plagued by massive lines caused by staffing shortages and an influx of people ready to travel following the pandemic.
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving on international flights at Toronto Pearson in May.
Some 490,810 travellers, or about half of all arrivals from abroad, faced delays as they were held inside their planes on the tarmac or faced staggered off-loading to ease pressure on overflowing customs areas, according to figures provided by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In total, some 2,700 flights arriving from outside the country were delayed at Pearson last month, versus four flights -- and a few hundred passengers -- in May 2019.
Travellers are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation soaring, Conservatives push for emergency debate before House rises
The Conservative Party is pushing for an emergency debate on inflation before the House rises for summer recess, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose last month at a yearly rate not seen since January, 1983.
Zelenskyy answers questions by Canadian university students, addresses nationalism and EU membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke virtually to an in-person audience at University of Toronto Wednesday, answering questions about foreign policy, democratic values and the future of Ukraine.
New rights rules for Canadian travellers after COVID-19 pandemic revealed refund 'gap'
Canada's transport regulator aims to beef up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines that come into effect Sept. 8.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair repeatedly denied Wednesday that anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facing multiple questions, Blair came to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of the controversy, which has generated calls for emergency parliamentary hearings.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Leaderless Conservatives climb 5 popularity points past Liberals: Nanos
The Conservative Party is edging out the Liberals by five percentage points when it comes to who Canadians would vote for, according to Nanos Research's latest federal ballot tracking.
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.
Montreal
-
Family grieves 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil, a 'kind soul,' after body recovered in water
People are mourning 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after her body was found along the LaSalle shoreline Tuesday, at the bottom of a cliff, in a very difficult recovery process that took over two hours. Much about her death still hasn't been explained.
-
6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer
With nearly 60,000 workers absent, the province is taking the drastic step of scaling back ER services in six places this summer, along with obstetric and neonatal care. The opposition slammed the decision.
-
Without family doctors, disabled Quebecers losing benefits because no one will sign paperwork
Many Quebecers have it hard finding a family doctor, but at least their income doesn’t depend on it. Thousands with lifelong disabilities risk losing, or have lost, crucial benefits because they can’t find a doctor willing to sign paperwork.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Tillsonburg: OPP
OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court for a death investigation.
-
Serious injuries following vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon
Two drivers have been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a head on collision south of London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.
-
London police investigate recent reports of 'grandparent scam'
London police are warning the public of a recent rise in grandparent scams, and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an individual believed to have information regarding the scams.
Kitchener
-
'He is a very dangerous man': Victim’s family speaks out after high risk offender released from prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted in the 2001 death of a teen at Puslinch Lake, has been released from prison. Kingston Police say he's been deemed a "high risk offender" and may pose a risk to the community.
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park.
-
New hospital to be built in Waterloo Region
Planning is underway for a new hospital in the Region of Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged in fatal Hwy. 144 collision
A third vehicle was involved in a fatal collision on Highway 144 on June 19, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Sudbury's art gallery reaches deal to save collection from LU insolvency process
The Art Gallery of Sudbury can continue to operate out of the Bell Mansion until 2025, under the terms of an agreement reached with Laurentian University.
-
U.S. teen charged with fraud in Blind River
An 18-year-old from Michigan has been charged after trying to stiff a northern Ontario tow truck company that pulled his car out of a ditch, police say.
Ottawa
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Severe thunderstorms could be on the way for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
Hydro Ottawa grid still ‘relatively unstable,’ CEO warns
Hydro Ottawa’s CEO warns the "grid is still relatively unstable" and at risk of future outages during strong windstorms, one month after a powerful storm devastated Ottawa's hydro infrastructure.
Windsor
-
UWindsor experiencing computer systems outage, 'cybersecurity incident' to blame
The University of Windsor is dealing with a system outage which has shut down many of the school’s online platforms for the past three days.
-
Amherstburg home broken into while resident was outside
An Amherstburg resident allegedly had their home broken into Tuesday afternoon while they were out in the backyard.
-
Zamboni crashes into vehicle behind WFCU Centre
It is unknown if there were any injuries after a Zamboni crashed into vehicles in the parking lot behind the WFCU Centre.
Barrie
-
Bradford West Gwillimbury bans heavy trucks from driving through downtown
Bradford West Gwillimbury councillors passed a bylaw Tuesday evening pumping the brakes on commercial truck traffic through the downtown core during patio season.
-
Long-time Barrie city councillor enters race to become mayor
The City of Barrie's deputy mayor has entered the race to become the next mayor.
-
Semi-truck fire forced road closure in Springwater Township
A road in Springwater Township was closed for clean-up after a semi-truck burst into flames Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Record number of doctors recruited to Nova Scotia last year
Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that a record number of physicians were recruited and started working in the province between April 2021 and March of this year.
-
Maritimers react to skyrocketing inflation rates, grocery prices
With inflation now at its highest point in nearly 40 years, Maritime consumers say they are cutting corners.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Calgary
-
'Young couple with the promise of bright futures': Family remembers Alberta crash victims
According to the families of the two victims, they were taking a trip to visit friends and family when the crash happened.
-
Calgary police identify woman found in garbage bin, seek help from public
Though an autopsy determined her death wasn't suspicious, police are still investigating how she came to be inside the container.
-
Design team announced for Stephen Avenue redesign
Stephen Avenue is getting a makeover.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Manitoba woman says stolen SUV ripped through her backyard
A woman living in Elma, Manitoba, says she thought she was going to die after an SUV, later determined to be stolen, came tearing through her yard towards her home Tuesday night.
-
Glen Murray looks to become Winnipeg's mayor once again
Glen Murray has confirmed he has entered the race to become Winnipeg's mayor again.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Vancouver
-
VPD officer who pulled Indigenous protester's braid didn’t commit misconduct: review
A Vancouver police officer who pulled an Indigenous protester's braid while forcefully removing them from a building acted lawfully, a review found. But training on how to account for "items of cultural significance" in use of force situations is being recommended.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'We thought we had it right, clearly we did not': Controversial museum project stopped, premier says
A controversial multimillion-dollar project is being stopped for the time being, with British Columbia's premier saying his government made the "wrong call."
-
'It's a huge party': B.C. whale-watching operator uses hydrophones to listen to whale songs
When it comes to whale-watching tours in British Columbia, operators are now finding whale sounds are becoming just as important as whale sightings.
Edmonton
-
Alberta says COVID-19 indicators continue to drop in last scheduled update
In the last scheduled COVID-19 update, Health Minister Jason Copping said Alberta had a positivity rate of 12.2 last week, an improvement of 1.6 per cent.
-
Stormy afternoon in Edmonton and area
A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Edmonton region early Wednesday afternoon.
-
Crash involving school bus closes part of Ray Gibbon Drive in St. Albert
Mounties are asking drivers to avoid part of Ray Gibbon Drive after a collision on Wednesday. The St. Albert road is closed between McKenney Avenue and Giroux Road and police are redirecting traffic.