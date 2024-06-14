TORONTO
    • 'This is my special drink': Hotel bartender charged with sexual assault in downtown Toronto

    Toronto police arrested and charged a bartender after a customer was sexually assaulted at a hotel bar in downtown Toronto.

    The victim was staying at the hotel when they went to the bar on Oct. 14 at approximately 6 p.m.

    The accused, employed as a bartender, served a drink to the victim and said, “This is my special drink,” according to police.

    After drinking it, the victim blacked out and the bartender sexually assaulted them, police say.

    Waterloo resident Manish Patil, 35, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Wednesday, and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. 

    Police believe there may be more victims and that the suspect may have worked at other hotels in the downtown core.

