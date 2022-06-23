This Brampton pre-teen has her own cosmetics line

From the time she turned six, Sariah Morgan loved to wear her mother’s makeup. Unfortunately, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals didn’t love her. But quitting isn’t in her genetic makeup, so she started her own line of cosmetics at the ripe old age of 12.

“Growing up, I had issues with my skin,” explained Morgan, the pre-teen C.E.O of iAH Beauty. “So I was thinking of other girls and women with the same condition as me (eczema) and I thought I’d create a cosmetic line.”

“When she was younger I’d put her on a blanket and she’d get rashes all over her face,” said Shantelle Morgan, Sariah’s mother. “As she got older we realized there were a lot of soaps and lotions she couldn’t put on her skin. Even the brands labelled for sensitive skins wouldn’t work.”

In December 2020, Sariah entered a contest, sponsored by Power to Girls Foundation. She used the prize money to launch her business, which now includes five varieties of lip gloss. She credits shea butter, jojoba oil and vitamin E as the ingredients that allow anyone to wear her makeup without irritation. A U.S-based supplier handles the manufacturing, while Morgan spends countless hours researching the look and branding for her products.

“I test them all myself. They have to look good. I have a big, big, big pet peeve with sticky lip gloss. And they have to last a long time.”

Sariah Morgan is seen in this undated photograph.

Sariah, soon to graduate from Grade 7, counts many of her teachers as her customers. She’ll celebrate her first anniversary as an entrepreneur in October and is planning to unveil a new selection of makeup by month’s end. Her dream is to one day open a store-front location, and land an endorsement from one of her celebrity idols like Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna or Toronto’s very own Keshia Chante.

“I always wanted to be different, I didn’t want to be like everyone else,” said Morgan “I wanted to prove I could do this. No matter the ups and downs I have to keep pushing.”