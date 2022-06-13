This abandoned amusement park can be found in southern Ontario

Ontario adventure seekers and those wanting a nostalgic look into the past will be happy to learn that their province is home to a surreal abandoned Victorian-era amusement park.

Situated in Bois Blanc Island, Ont., just above the mouth of the Detroit River, people living in Detroit and Windsor areas viewed Boblo Amusement Park as their Coney Island since its opening in 1898.

The fun ended, however, when the park, unable to compete with larger and more modern theme parks, shuttered its doors in 1993.

More than two decades later, the excited shrills of children being whirled on rides, the glowing Ferris wheel lights and the soft scent of French fries and candied apples in the air, have now all been replaced by an eerie silence and emptiness.

Many of the park’s rides, over the years, were sold to other amusement parks following the closure, but some parts of the famous site remain, including a massive dance hall that now sits abandoned.

Amid weeds and grass, an abandoned bumper car area, an old theatre and the decaying ferry entrance, remain.

The passageway to the amusement park from the Boblo Island docks. (Michael R Stroller/Flickr)

People can visit the island by getting a ferry ride from Amherstburg, but should be cautious of trespassing laws in the area.