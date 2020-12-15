TORONTO -- A third teen has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds inside a tow truck in Etobicoke in May.

Police say they were called to the area of Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue at around 7:42 p.m. on May 14 for a report of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in a tow truck suffering from a gunshot wounds.

The man, who was later identified as 23-year-old Toronto resident Hashim Kinani, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teens, ages 15 and 17, were arrested on May 21 in connection with the case.

They were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that a third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is now in custody and has also been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

None of the suspects can be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.