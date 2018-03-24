

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A third person has now been arrested in connection with a beating in Brampton that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Paviter Singh Bassi was found suffering from life-threatening injuries after police were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail for an assault on the evening of March 19.

Bassi was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries a day later.

Police arrested two suspects in the days that followed.

On Saturday police announced that a third suspect has now been arrested as well.

Gurraj Bassi, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Karanvir Singh Bassi, 22, and Guryodh Singh Khattra, 22, were previously charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

Police say two of the suspects with the same last name are related, but neither of them is related to the victim, who happens to have the same last name as well.

Police are appealing to any witnesses they haven’t spoken with so far to come forward.