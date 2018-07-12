

The Canadian Press





A third person has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man at a house party in Mississauga in May.

On May 26, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence near Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.

Officers found a 19-year-old man without vital signs. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as Daniel Smith from Mississauga, who friends say was attending an after-prom party that evening.

Friends said Smith became aware of a fight taking place nearby and tried to break it up when he was stabbed.

Between 50 and 100 people were outside the home at the moment of the stabbing, friends said.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on June 21 and charged with assault causing bodily harm and second-degree murder. An 18-year-old man identified by police as Noor Mohamed was also charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

On July 11, a 17-year-old man was arrested with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP and charged with murder and assault causing bodily harm in connection with the stabbing.

The names of the underage suspects are not being released under a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.