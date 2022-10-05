Thanksgiving Plans
Nicole talks to people about how they are spending the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Health Canada authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech BA.4/BA.5 Omicron vaccine
Health Canada says Canadians ages 12 and up can now be given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant.
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Hayley Wickenheiser calls Hockey Canada 'disgraceful,' says leadership needs change
Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, said Hockey Canada needs a leadership change.
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
September jobless rate falls to 5.2 per cent as fewer Canadians look for work
Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy posted a modest gain of 21,000 jobs in September.
Military's chief orders halt to non-essential activities, focus on personnel crisis
Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre has ordered an immediate halt to all non-essential activities in favour of boosting military recruitment and retention, as the Canadian Armed Forces faces an unprecedented personnel crisis.
Montreal
-
'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
-
25-year-old stabbed in downtown Montreal
A 25-year-old was sent to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation with a group Thursday evening in downtown Montreal.
-
Teachers will soon be asked to teach toothbrushing 101 in Quebec, raising workload concerns
A tooth-brushing program that is soon to be phased in across Quebec in elementary schools is raising concern among teachers because they’ll be the ones called upon to supervise the students as they clean their teeth.
London
-
London Health Sciences Centre warns of 18-plus hour wait times at adult emergency departments
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is warning patients they could be waiting in the emergency room for upwards of 18 hours to receive care for non-urgent and non-emergency concerns.
-
'Experience of a lifetime': Jays playoff game to host special group
It will be an experience of a lifetime, for a group of young girls learning the game of baseball — but it hasn’t been an easy road. High Park Public School in Sarnia, Ont. started a ‘Girls at Bat’ program in March. It’s an affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays care foundation to promote the game across the country.
-
Arrest made in Fiddlers Green hit-and-run
London police have identified and charged a person in relation to a hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians on Monday. The crash happened in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street and one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Crash near Cambridge Loblaw Distribution Center shuts down road
A crash near a major Cambridge employer has sparked road closures.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian receives $4.725M legal bill from insolvency monitor
A court hearing next week will seek approval for a $4.725 million legal bill from the legal firms helping Laurentian University emerge from insolvency.
-
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
-
SMS Equipment building $30M facility in Timmins
Construction is starting on what SMS Equipment says will be a unique facility able to handle growing demand for heavy equipment servicing in Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family facing deportation to Nigeria asks government to intervene
An Ottawa family is begging the Canadian government to intervene as they face deportation to Nigeria in less than a week.
-
Ottawa educational assistant charged with assaulting a child
An Ottawa educational assistant is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged assault of a child at a centre in Ottawa's west end.
-
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
Windsor
-
House fire on California Avenue causes $350,000 damage
Windsor fire officials say a house fire on the west side of the city caused $350,000 in damage.
-
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Here's a list of what's open and closed in Windsor on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 10.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech BA.4/BA.5 Omicron vaccine
Health Canada says Canadians ages 12 and up can now be given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant.
Barrie
-
Legionnaire's disease outbreak in Orillia
Nineteen cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been discovered in people who reside in or have visited the City of Orillia in recent weeks.
-
Georgian Bay hospitals raise funds for mental health
GBGH's Foundation Impact Fund's inspiration for the September gala focused on mental health awareness and advocacy.
-
Hewitts Fun Farm open on Thanksgiving weekend
Hewitts Fun Farm is readying for its ninth annual Pumpkinfest, rain or shine.
Atlantic
-
More than 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
More than 13,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Two dead, two seriously injured following crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S.
A crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S., Thursday afternoon has killed two people and left two others, including a child, seriously injured.
Calgary
-
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.
-
Driver in 'confused state' arrested, stolen van recovered outside Calgary
A Manitoba man faces vehicle theft charges following an RCMP investigation into reports a van was swerving and frequently drifted on to the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Is Winnipeg safe? How residents feel, according to a CTV News poll
The sense of safety is slipping for many Winnipeggers, with a majority of residents saying they feel their neighbourhood safety has decreased in recent years.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech BA.4/BA.5 Omicron vaccine
Health Canada says Canadians ages 12 and up can now be given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant.
-
Manitoba RMCP looking for info into shooting of float planes
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for information after two float planes were shot at and likely destroyed.
Vancouver
-
Staff shortages lead to BC Ferries cancellations amid busy Thanksgiving weekend
Staff shortages at BC Ferries have led to cancellations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech BA.4/BA.5 Omicron vaccine
Health Canada says Canadians ages 12 and up can now be given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant.
-
Bank robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in taxi for 2 hours: Vancouver police
A man suspected of robbing a bank in Vancouver's Chinatown was arrested Thursday evening after a lengthy standoff where the man barricaded himself in a taxi, local police say.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.
-
Edmonton mayor congratulates Smith, hopes city receives 'fair share' of support
Edmonton's mayor congratulated Danielle Smith, Alberta's premier-designate, for her United Conservative Party leadership contest win, and hoped for a collaborative partnership.
-
Edmonton weather: Thanksgiving weekend full of 20s
Sunshine and warm afternoons dominate the forecast right through this Thanksgiving long weekend. We're anticipating daytime highs in the low 20s for each of Sat/Sun/Mon and we'll also be up around 20 later today.