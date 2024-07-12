Staying active on the playground
We learn about the new Cadillac Fairview Play Makers initiative, designed to encourage kids to be more physically active outdoors.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
Poilievre says Trudeau a 'human pinata' at NATO, still won't commit to spending goal
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human pinata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
These Picassos prompted a gender war at an Australian gallery. Now the curator says she painted them
They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.
No drinking water at McGill University Hospital Centre after major aqueduct failure
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities at the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
Is there a solution to the rising cost of infant formula in Canada?
An Ontario mother says the increasing cost of baby formula for her seven month old is stressful. Since Samantha Krobel's child was born in November 2023, she says the cost of formula has gone up roughly $12.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
No drinking water at McGill University Hospital Centre after major aqueduct failure
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities at the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
-
Conservatives would close supervised drug consumption sites near schools, playgrounds: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says supervised consumption sites are just 'drug dens' and that he will close them if his party forms the next government. Poilievre visited a park near such a site in Montreal this morning and said he would close all locations near schools, playgrounds and 'anywhere else that they endanger the public.'
Ottawa
-
Speed limit increases to 110 km/h on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Cage ‘unavailable’ at Vale mine Wednesday, workers not brought to surface until Thursday
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Oakville man arrested after allegedly meeting with pre-teen multiple times for sex
An Oakville man has been arrested after Guelph Police said he repeatedly met with a 12-year-old girl for sex.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
London
-
NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
-
Forcible confinement charge after downtown London incident
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
-
Crews continue to tackle blaze at 'stubborn' hay barn
Fire crews responded Thursday night to a barn fire for a defensive attack with mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre.
Windsor
-
'I don’t see a universe where Joe Biden can continue': Windsor's mayor weighs in
With U.S. President Joe Biden spending the day across the river in Michigan, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered his opinion on the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s re-election campaign.
-
Damage estimated at $75,000 after apartment fire
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $75,000 after an apartment fire.
-
'They've been doing everything they can': Tecumseh manufacturing facility closing next month
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.
Barrie
-
$100,000 in damages sustained at former Markdale hospital
Closed hospital sustains extensive damage after break-in.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
-
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
RVH called police after man arrives with a gunshot wound.
Winnipeg
-
'We have to respond with compassion': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
-
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
-
'We want justice for our daughter': Family of Jordyn Reimer disappointed by province not ordering independent review
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
Atlantic
-
Heavy rain, flash flooding closes several roads and highways across Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
-
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Fredericton Pride festival cancelled, organizers cite harassment, safety concerns
Organizers of the annual Pride festival in Fredericton say they've cancelled this year's edition because its board members are facing intense harassment.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Some weekend showers and a brief break from the heat
The cooling trend continues in Edmonton and right across central and northern Alberta.
-
Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
-
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
Calgary
-
Fire crews battle blaze at Calgary scrap yard for hours
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
-
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
-
355 pounds of stolen wire recovered by Alberta RCMP
Alberta police say two men are facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of cut cable and copper wire that was found in a trailer in Innisfail this week.
Regina
-
Traffic stop on route to Craven Country Thunder sees 75 tickets issued on first day
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Regina on Friday
The City of Regina is under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to Environment Canada.
-
Big questions, tiny particles: Sask. researcher receives Vanier scholarship for work in physics
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees overnight thunderstorm, severe storm warning still in effect Friday
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
-
Canada Revenue Agency order to seize Saskatchewan carbon levy money unusual, experts say
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban as uncontained wildfires spread in the north
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
Vancouver
-
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
-
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
-
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
Vancouver Island
-
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
-
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
-
Experts encourage proper UV protection as B.C. sees first extended stretch of summer sun
After a long winter and a soggy spring, experts are encouraging British Columbians to take precautions as the province sees its first stretch of extended summer sunshine.