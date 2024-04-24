Spring Beauty Trends
Beauty expert Shira Ben shares her must-have spring beauty products to freshen up your makeup bag.
BREAKING King Charles' cancer treatment progressing well, says Buckingham Palace
BREAKING King Charles' cancer treatment progressing well, says Buckingham Palace
King Charles III’s doctors are 'sufficiently pleased' with his cancer treatment and he is expected to return to public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.
BREAKING Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
'Unacceptable': Trudeau reacts after AFN chief says headdress taken from plane cabin
After the Assembly of First Nations' national chief said her headdress was taken from an airplane cabin this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident 'unacceptable' and a 'mistake' on the part of Air Canada.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
From faulty kids' cribs to flammable kids' bathrobes, here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including kids’ bathrobes, cribs and henna cones.
Taylor Swift dons Montreal designer's dress in 'Fortnight' video
A pair of Montreal designers' work has now been viewed over 41 million times. Taylor Swift dons a Victorian throwback black gown in her latest music video, 'Fortnight', designed by UNTTLD due Simon Belanger and Jose Manuel Saint-Jacques.
'Too young to have breast cancer': Rates among young Canadian women rising
Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to research by the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
'Violation': CSIS had officer investigated after she reported a superior raped her
A CSIS officer's allegations that she was raped repeatedly by a superior in agency vehicles set off a harassment inquiry, but also triggered an investigation into her that concluded the alleged attacks were a “misuse” of agency vehicles by the woman.
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Body of Quebec man who died in Cuba found in Russia, family confirms
A Montreal-area family confirmed to CTV News that the body of their loved one who died while on vacation in Cuba is being repatriated to Canada after it was mistakenly sent to Russia.
Parks Canada trashes pilot project, reinstalls garbage cans along Lachine Canal
Parks Canada said on Thursday that it was ending its pilot project and reinstalling garbage cans along the Lachine Canal Historic Site.
Flood watch in effect along areas of Ottawa River until May 3
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a flood watch for the Pembroke, Ont. area.
Ottawa police concerned for well-being of missing woman
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing woman, citing concern for her well-being.
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
Fire victims in Timmins say thieves have stolen their personal belongings
A month after an accidental fire forced more than 100 people out of their apartments at the Empire Complex in Timmins, residents are now dealing with being victims of theft.
BREAKING Crews respond to fire in Guelph
One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Guelph.
Driver hits woman pushing 3-month-old baby in stroller
An elderly Guelph driver has been charged after hitting a woman pushing a stroller.
Another fire at old Robson Lang building in Kitchener
Flames could be seen coming from a vacant leather factory in Kitchener once again late Thursday night.
'There may be additional victims': Sarnia police lay human trafficking charges
Back in March, Sarnia police started an investigation into the man who they said was trafficking, procuring and coercing a female victim to provide sexual services that he was financialy benefiting from.
'Total loss' garage fire in south London
A garage in south London is being described as a “total loss,” after a fire Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene at 129 Base Line Road west around 111:05 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
Vehicle passengers taken to hospital after Oxford County crash
An unknown number of people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Oxford County. OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash at 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra.
Windsor police seize $120,000 in drugs
Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing $120,000 in illegal drugs.
Former high school teacher facing another trial
A former high school teacher who just finished one trial is now facing another.
Two people arrested in $21,000 fraud investigation
Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people after a fraud investigation that was launched on Jan. 5.
Pedestrian struck by CP train in Alliston
A man is in serious condition after being struck by a train near Alliston.
Police warn of caller ID phone scams
Faking a caller identity has never been so easy.
Wasaga Beach welcomes new family doctor
New doctor will expand services at the Georgian Bay Family Health Team.
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
Winnipeg councillor apologizes for 'bicycle Nazi' comment
A Winnipeg city councillor has formally apologized for using the term “bicycle Nazis” to describe a cycling advocacy group at a meeting earlier this month.
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
Price of gas increases in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
Maritime motorists are paying more for gas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but less in New Brunswick.
N.S. residents arrested at New Brunswick border with multiple weapons
Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested two Nova Scotia residents at the New Brunswick border after they seized multiple prohibited firearms.
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Canada recognizes housing as a human right. Few provinces have followed suit
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.
Made-in-Newfoundland vodka claims top prize at worldwide competition
A Newfoundland-made vodka has been named one of the world’s best by judges at this year’s World Vodka Awards.
Child sexual exploitation charges laid against Alberta RCMP officer
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences.
Skinner has confidence of his coach, but playoff goaltending a concern for Oilers
Skinner has confidence of his coach, but playoff goaltending a concern for Oilers
Crash affecting Highway 28 traffic north of Edmonton
A two-vehicle crash is affecting Highway 28 traffic in Sturgeon County Friday morning.
POW! cosplay parade returns to Calgary, thousands expected to participate
Canada's largest cosplay parade is back in full force, returning to city for the 10th time on Friday.
Missing Calgary woman last seen in Falconridge: police
Calgary police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman last seen in Falconridge.
'So crazy': Nenshi critical of Alberta bill giving extra powers over municipalities
Former Calgary mayor and current NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi says the Alberta government is operating out of spite with new legislation that would grant it sweeping powers over municipalities, including the right to fire councillors, overturn bylaws and postpone elections.
Inquest for Regina teen found unresponsive in Pilot Butte Creek in 2015 to be held in May
A public inquest into the death of a Saskatchewan teenager who was found unresponsive in a creek east of Regina in 2015 will take place in May.
Sask. RCMP make 2 arrests in connection to Oxbow area homicide
RCMP have made two arrests in connection to a homicide investigation in southeast Saskatchewan.
Sask. expands student mental health program to 5 more schools
Aimed to provide students with more support for their mental health and well being, the “Mental Health Capacity Building” (MHCB) program provides more counselling staff in schools that hope to identify and intervene mental health issues students may be facing soon than later.
Council votes for bike safety improvements at corner where cyclist was killed
Saskatoon city council is making road safety improvements following the death of a cyclist at a busy intersection last year.
Crown argues for life sentence for Sask. Mountie who shot and killed his lover
A Crown prosecutor says the former RCMP officer who shot and killed his lover should be sentenced to life in prison.
'Difficult to maintain': Private Sask. school embroiled in abuse allegations may soon close
A private Christian school at the centre of a civil lawsuit and several criminal cases might soon be taken over by an affiliated group, according to a letter obtained by CTV News.
Infertility Awareness Week: How B.C.'s proposed IVF funding is delaying some treatments
It’s National Infertility Awareness week, which brings attention to a medical condition that impacts one-in-six adults in B.C.
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver rise again overnight
Gas prices rose again overnight across Metro Vancouver, wrapping up a week of wild swings in the cost to fuel up.
Opposition BC United seeks to prevent convicted dangerous offenders from name changes
British Columbia's Opposition leader says community safety should come before protection of privacy rights for dangerous people.
