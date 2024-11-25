Georgian College design and arts programs
We learn about the 13 design and visual arts programs offered by Georgian College, which include a work placement and client experience to prepare students for the workplace and apply their skills immediately after graduation.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
Montreal mayor says Friday pro-Palestinian protests were taken over by 'professional vandals'
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told journalists 'professional vandals' took over protests and smashed windows at the Palais des Congres.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
BREAKING Judge delays resentencing hearing for Menendez brothers
A judge has delayed a scheduled resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez.
Justin Trudeau defends spending record on military amid fresh criticism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's record on supporting national defence, following fresh criticism that Canada is failing to live up to its NATO defence-spending commitments.
CEOs demand changes to Liberals' military spending plan
The federal government risks jeopardizing the economy unless it meets its NATO military alliance spending obligations within the next five years, says the Business Council of Canada.
U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun
A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.
Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says Friday pro-Palestinian protests were taken over by 'professional vandals'
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told journalists 'professional vandals' took over protests and smashed windows at the Palais des Congres.
-
Teen girls engage in more risky behaviour than boys: Quebec study
Fewer young people in Quebec secondary schools are drinking alcohol, consuming sugary drinks and eating junk food, but not all their habits are improving. More of them are also inactive, taking action to change their weight and not eating breakfast before going to school, according to a recent study.
-
Space age health clinic coming to Montreal's West Island
The health-care system used by the Canadian Space Agency has touched-down in Pierrefonds as part of a pilot project in Montreal’s West Island.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.
-
OC Transpo well below punctuality targets on 'less frequent' routes
OC Transpo is well below its punctuality targets for less frequent bus routes, data presented to the city's Transit Commission show.
-
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
-
Winter weather advisory in effect for most of northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.
-
Drug bust after a suspect pointed handgun at victim at northern Ont. gas station
Three people have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences following an incident at a gas station in Bruce Mines, Ont., on Nov. 21.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo reviews most collision-prone areas to improve safety
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
-
Driver warned after police receive complaints about car decked out in Christmas lights in Waterloo
Drivers are being reminded not to take the holiday spirit too far after police received complaints about a distracting vehicle in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener, Ont. doctor officially claims second Guinness World Record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor has officially earned his second Guinness World Records title.
London
-
Three of five former junior hockey players in attendance for court proceedings
Three of the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team, charged as part of a 2018 sexual assault investigation, appeared in a London court room on Monday.
-
Stabbing and robbery being investigated by London police, 3 suspects wanted
Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said three men on an ATV approached a man on his cell phone in the area of Hilton Avenue and Whiteny Street.
-
Fatal crash reported in Huron County
Around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to Harriston Road in Morris-Turnberry. When crews arrived, they saw a damaged SUV with one person inside.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' underway in Windsor
Windsor police are on the scene of what's being called an, "active investigation." "Expect a sustained police presence in the area," read a post on social media.
-
Alleged impaired mom found asleep at the wheel with two kids in the backseat
Windsor police arrested two motorists for impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend, including a mom with two small children in the backseat.
-
Unknown man allegedly commits indecent act outside McKay Avenue home
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act outside a McKay Avenue home.
Barrie
-
'James deceived us,' Slain Collingwood, Ont. woman's family speak ahead of husband's sentencing
James Schwalm sat in the prisoner’s box Monday morning weeping as friends and family members told the court about the devastation he caused when he murdered his wife, Ashley Milne, two years ago inside their Collingwood, Ont. home.
-
Novice driver charged with speeding 95km/h over limit on Hwy 11 accused of being impaired
A Thornhill resident accused of driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 11 in Muskoka while impaired faces charges.
-
2 women hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, police seek witnesses
Police are investigating a collision in Newmarket that sent two women to the hospital over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a deadly police shooting at Winnipeg's Unicity Shopping Centre Sunday evening.
-
Mounties looking for missing car in connection with suspicious death
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing car connected to an investigation into human remains discovered north of Winnipeg.
-
$4.2M from feds to create Indigenous-led family care centre in Winnipeg
A new Indigenous-led family care centre will be coming to Winnipeg, with more than $4.2 million for the project coming from the federal government.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Man charged with unsafe storage of a firearm in Tyson MacDonald homicide: RCMP
A 61-year-old man is facing unsafe storage charges in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on P.E.I., last December.
-
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M.
LIVE @ 2 P.M. Edmonton police to provide update on investigation into arsons
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to provide an update on its investigations into potential arsons in southeast and southwest Edmonton.
-
Death of worker in Edmonton smokehouse leads to 26 charges against food processing company
An Ontario-based food processing company is facing 26 charges under Alberta Occupational Health and Safety legislation in connection with the death of a worker at an Edmonton facility in 2023.
-
Alberta seeks to 'de-risk' oil, gas pipeline investments in wake of Trump victory
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is looking for ways to encourage pipeline companies to boost capacity and increase Alberta's oil and gas export volumes to the U.S.
Calgary
-
Alberta seeks to 'de-risk' oil, gas pipeline investments in wake of Trump victory
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is looking for ways to encourage pipeline companies to boost capacity and increase Alberta's oil and gas export volumes to the U.S.
-
Calgary's Green Line discussions focus on alignment
Premier Danielle Smith says she is continuing to meet with Mayor Jyoti Gondek about Calgary's Green Line project and her government remains committed to bringing the line all the way to Seton.
-
Court hearing legal arguments in sex assault case of five hockey players
A London, Ont., judge is set to hear legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Regina
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
Regina commits to clearing all 'high priority roads' of snow by Tuesday morning
Following a second significant dump of snow in less than a week, the City of Regina says it plans to have all high priority roadways cleared by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
Saskatoon's second big snowfall in a week won't trigger emergency response: City
City crews and contractors are at it again — clearing roadways after another major snowfall.
-
Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
Canadian border agents seize 246 kilos of cocaine in B.C.
Canadian border officials in British Columbia have seized nearly a quarter-tonne of cocaine that was coming into the province in three separate smuggling incidents in recent weeks, according to the agency.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps drop head coach Vanni Sartini
Two weeks after the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff run ended in the first round, the team has fired head coach Vanni Sartini.
-
Orcas surprise ferry passengers in Vancouver's False Creek
The people aboard a ferry in Vancouver were treated to a rare sight Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian border agents seize 246 kilos of cocaine in B.C.
Canadian border officials in British Columbia have seized nearly a quarter-tonne of cocaine that was coming into the province in three separate smuggling incidents in recent weeks, according to the agency.
-
B.C. teen donates Taylor Swift tickets, raises $26K in charity raffle
A dad and his 10-year-old daughter from Prince George, B.C., will be heading to the Eras Tour in Vancouver next month after winning highly coveted Taylor Swift tickets in a charity raffle.
-
B.C. health minister promises revamped approach to overdose crisis after addictions portfolio scrapped
British Columbia's new health minister says she's aiming for more treatment beds and fewer deaths in a revamped approach to the province's drug overdose crisis.