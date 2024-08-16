Discover Portugal
Travel and lifestyle expert Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington explains what Tap Air Portugal has to offer.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Jack Russell, lead singer of band Great White who was onstage during horrific '03 concert fire, dies
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Dinosaur-killing asteroid was likely a giant mudball, study says
A study reveals the chemical makeup of the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth and resulted in the extinction of nearly all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
BREAKING Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?
The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.
Montreal
Quebec teacher shortage: 5,704 positions need to be filled, minister says
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
Ottawa
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
Eastern Ontario driver, passenger facing charges after making U-turn at RIDE stop
A driver, 60, and a passenger, 44, from eastern Ontario are facing dozens of charges after being stopped during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program enforcement stop Wednesday on Highway 15, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
BREAKING Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith announces resignation 'effective immediately'
Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced that he is resigning “effective immediately.”
Northern Ontario
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
Sudbury police arrest suspected impaired driver who stole truck crashed downtown
A 29-year-old man is in Sudbury Jail Friday morning after stealing a pickup truck in Lively and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash downtown.
Kitchener
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Kitchener
At around 10:35 a.m., multiple police vehicles and two fire trucks could be seen at an address located on Birch Avenue.
London
Fortunate find limits fire damage to London daycare
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
Pertussis increase being reported in Grey-Bruce
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
Windsor
Driver under nation-wide ban charged in connection to hit and run: Police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has charged a man with multiple offences following a hit and run in Amherstburg.
$20,000 in cocaine, fentanyl and meth seized
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
Barrie
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
Man accused of assaulting doctor, threatening nurse after crash on Hwy 400
A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
Winnipeg
Opposition to Plan 20-50 growing among municipalities
A growing number of municipalities in the Winnipeg Metro Region are speaking out against the controversial Plan 20-50.
Woman visiting family in Winnipeg stabbed: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking for information after a woman, who was in the city to visit family, was stabbed on Thursday.
Much of Manitoba under air quality advisory
Wildfire smoke is expected to cover much of Manitoba on Friday, prompting an air quality warning for most communities, including Winnipeg.
Atlantic
RCMP investigating after Sydney man killed in motorcycle crash
The RCMP is investigating after a 62-year-old Sydney man was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Peter’s on Thursday.
Two people killed in head-on collision in Antigonish County
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
N.L.
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Edmonton
Jasper residents begin to return home Friday morning
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
'Fires are not selective': Former Wood Buffalo mayor recalls wildfire devastation
As Jasperites return home, the pain and recovery work could take years. Former Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Mayor Melissa Blake joined CTV Morning Live’s Nicole Lampa. She shared the memories of being Mayor in 2016 when Fort McMurray was devastated by flames.
Major road closures in Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday for the Edmonton Marathon
Edmontonians should prepare for traffic delays in the city's core on Sunday as thousands of marathon runners hit the street for the largest ever Edmonton Marathon.
Calgary
12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson movie begins filming in Calgary next week
A new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield will begin filming in Calgary on Monday.
-
WEATHER Cooler and wet start to the weekend, return to mid-20s early next week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through much of Alberta overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Regina
Regina police asking public to avoid Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue
Regina police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue on Friday.
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Canada's transport minister won't intervene in rail dispute, Sask. calls for action to avoid strike
The federal government said it won't intervene in the rail dispute that has the agriculture worried about a possible strike.
Saskatoon
Canada's transport minister won't intervene in rail dispute, Sask. calls for action to avoid strike
The federal government said it won't intervene in the rail dispute that has the agriculture worried about a possible strike.
Police investigating suspicious death in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of Avenue I South.
Search underway in Sask. after inmate escapes federal prison
A search is underway in Saskatchewan after an inmate escaped from a minimum-security federal institution north of Saskatoon.
Vancouver
Operator of boat that caught fire was impaired, Richmond RCMP say
The operator of a boat that erupted in flames off the coast of Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood this week was impaired, according to the RCMP.
Mounties seize 1.5 kg of fentanyl from stolen vehicle in Metro Vancouver
Police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Metro Vancouver parking garage last week seized a cache of stolen goods, weapons and drugs from the vehicle, including 1.5 kilograms of purple fentanyl, authorities announced Friday.
Tenant advocate decries ruling that let B.C. landlord hike rent 27% after interest rates rose
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
Vancouver Island
B.C. court orders pro-Palestinian camp at Vancouver Island University to shut down
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.