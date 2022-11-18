Creating Holiday Memories and Moments

PM Trudeau: 'Freedom Convoy' was 'different brand' of protest

Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to bring an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration than Ottawa is accustomed to.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

