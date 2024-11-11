TORONTO
Things to Know T.O.

    • 6 generations of egg-cellence!

    Share
    TORONTO -

    Burnbrae Farms CEO Margaret Hudson talks about the family history of egg farming for 80 years, and the 15 different egg products now available to Canadians across the country. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News