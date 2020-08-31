TORONTO --
Planes coming from the United States, India and Greece are among some of the latest flights to land in Toronto with passengers infected with COVID-19.
Since last Monday, the federal government has added at least six flights to the COVID-19 exposure list, which is used to warn other passengers about potential contact with an infected person.
Since the beginning of August more at least 45 flights have landed in Toronto with passengers who have later tested positive for the disease. Flights with COVID-19 passengers have landed at other airports across the country, including Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, but the majority touched down in Toronto.
Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.
For those who do, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.
Passengers are not notified directly by federal public health authorities to get tested, though the government acknowledges those onboard affected flights "may have been exposed to COVID-19."
Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said last month that anyone concerned they may have been exposed to the disease should contact their doctor.
The flight information posted to the government's website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.
The international flights that have landed in Toronto since Aug. 1 include:
-
Air Transat flight TS831 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 1
-
Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797 from Lahore to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
Etihad Airways flight EY141 from Abu Dhabi to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
Egypt Air flight MS995 from Cairo to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
Ethiopian Airlines flight ETH552 from Addis Ababa to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
United Airlines flight UA3488 from Newark to Toronto on Aug. 3
-
Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 3
-
Air Canada flight AC849 from London to Toronto on Aug. 4
-
Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 4
-
Air Canada flight AC879 from Switzerland to Toronto on Aug 4.
-
Air Canada flight AC8021 from New Jersey to Toronto on Aug. 5
-
Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 5
-
Air India flight AI187 from Delhi to Toronto on Aug. 6
-
Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 6
-
LOT Polish Airlines flight LO45 Warsaw to Toronto on Aug. 7
-
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL691 from Amsterdam to Toronto on Aug. 7
-
Ethiopian Airlines flight ET552 from Addis Ababa to Toronto on Aug. 7
-
Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug 7
-
Air India flight IA187 from Delhi to Toronto on Aug. 8
-
Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 8
-
Air Canada flight AC1295 from Aruba to Toronto on Aug 8.
-
Air Canada flight AC879 from Zurich to Toronto on Aug. 9
-
Air Canada flight AC1255 from Kingston to Toronto on Aug. 10
-
United Airlines flight AC4552 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 11
-
British Airways flight BA99 from London to Toronto on Aug. 13
-
Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 13
-
Westjet flight WS3923 from Georgetown to Toronto on Aug. 14
-
Air Canada flight AC1231 from Cancun to Toronto on Aug 14
-
Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 14
-
Air Canada flight AC7491 from New York to Toronto on Aug. 14
-
Air Canada flight AC1291 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 15
-
Air Canada flight AC879 from Zurich to Toronto on Aug. 15
-
Turkish Airlines from TK17 from Istanbul to Toronto on Aug. 16
-
Lufthansa flight LH470 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug 16
-
Lufthansa flight LH470 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 17
-
Air Transat flight TS765 from Porto to Toronto on Aug. 17
-
Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 18
-
Air Canada flight AC8023 from Newark to Toronto on Aug. 18
-
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL691 from Amsterdam to Toronto on Aug. 19
-
American Airlines flight AA4122 from AC821 from Athens to Toronto on Aug. 20
-
Turkish Airlines flight TK17 from Istanbul to Toronto on Aug. 21
-
Air India flight AI187 from Delhi to Toronto on Aug. 23
-
Air Canada flight JZ8491/AC8491 from Washington to Toronto on Aug. 23
-
Air Canada flight AC1255 from Kingston to Toronto on Aug. 24