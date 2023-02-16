These are the best new vehicles for 2023

Although used car prices are finally starting to come down, the costs of buying a brand new vehicle continue to climb.

That's why it’s important to do your homework before buying one and now Consumer Reports is out with its top picks for 2023.

Even though vehicles are getting more expensive, they’re lasting longer and some of the safest and most reliable vehicles are now gas-electric hybrids.

Many new vehicles also come with standard features that used to cost extra.

To find the top vehicles of 2023, researchers at Consumer Reports drove hundreds of thousands of kilometres in more than 200 vehicles, and sorted through mounds of exclusive data from more than 50 tests including safety, and real-world experiences relating to reliability and owner satisfaction.

“Simply put – these are vehicles that stand out in their respective categories. Our top picks have to come standard with key safety features, including automatic emergency braking that operates at highway speed and includes pedestrian detection,” said Jennifer Stockburger with Consumer Reports automotive division.

For starting at under $30,000, researchers say you can’t go wrong with the Toyota Corolla Cross Small SUV or Toyota Corolla Hybrid sedan. These are great all-around cars that will continue to save you money down the line with great fuel economy and few repairs.

Toyota Corolla Cross SUV 2023

$29,074 to $37,834

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan

$29,104 to $37,404

Researchers said the 2023 Nissan Leaf proves that not all electric cars come with jolting prices.

“The Leaf was really the first mainstream EV when it launched over a decade ago, and it continues to prove that EVs can be reliable and inexpensive” said Stockburger.

Nissan Leaf

$41,248 to $49,848

This photo provided by Nissan shows the 2023 Nissan Leaf, a small electric hatchback with an EPA-estimated range of up to 215 miles. (Jay K. McNally/Courtesy of Nissan North America via AP)

SUVs are as popular as ever and this year the Subaru Forester, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and three-row Kia Telluride all made the top picks list.

Subaru Forester

$33,283 to $43,883

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

$47,706

Kia Telluride

$50,195 to $62,795

If you’re looking to stand out from the pack, the brand-new Ford Maverick Hybrid is a fun alternative to small SUVs. It's a pickup truck that's fuel efficient, has five seats and four-and-a-half feet of truck bed. It’s a great choice for active drivers on the go and for the price, you’d be hard-pressed to find something as versatile, efficient, and fun to drive according to researchers.

Ford Maverick Hybrid

$30,100 to $38,345

This photo provided by Ford shows the 2022 Ford Maverick, a compact pickup truck that comes standard with a hybrid engine and gets an EPA-estimated 37 mpg in combined driving. (Courtesy of the Ford Motor Co. via AP)

If you're ready to splurge, the Lexus NX350h and the Tesla Model 3 are Consumer Reports top picks for vehicles worth over $50,000.

Lexus NX350h

$54,482 to $70,032

Tesla Model 3

$54,990 to $72,990

In a separate announcement, Consumer Reports also named BMW the best overall car brand for 2023, followed by Subaru, Mini, Lexus and Honda. It named Buick the top U.S. car brand.