TORONTO -- A portion of Line 1 on the TTC subway will be closed this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service between York Mills and St. Clair stations due to track work in the area.

Shuttle buses will be operating along Yonge Street between the two subway stations and will stop at each station along the route.

As well, the 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 will be available as alternative methods of transportation during the scheduled closure.

“While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and maintenance upgrades,” the transit agency said in a news release.

Next week, subway service on Line 2 will end at 11 p.m. between Kipling and Islington stations from Tuesday to Thursday for maintenance. Shuttle buses will operate in the area.