'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on theft prevention.
At the community meeting, held on Feb. 27 at Etobicoke Civic Centre, Const. Marco Ricciardi advised attendees to leave the keys to their vehicles near their front doors in Faraday pouches as a way to deter break-ins motivated by car theft.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“To prevent the possibility of being attacked in your home, leave your fobs at your front door,” Const. Marco Ricciardi said at the meeting. “ Because they're breaking into your home to steal your car. They don't want anything else.”
While the advice is in line with recent iniaitives rolled out in the Toronto area such as York Region's 'Operation Auto Guard,' which saw police hand out thousands of Faraday pouches to residents, some felt it would make stealing vehicles an easier task for thieves.
More than two weeks later, the service took to social media to address the officer's comments.
“An officer at a recent community meeting suggested that people leave the keys to their vehicle in a faraday bag by the front door,” the statement read. “While well-meaning, there are better ways to prevent auto theft-motivated home invasions.”
When reached for further comment, spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said the remarks were made in response to the increasing number of violent home invasions related to vehicle thefts in the area.
“Police are concerned about the escalation in violence, whether it be home invasions or carjackings, and have always advised the public to prioritize their safety over their vehicle,” she said.
The number of vehicle thefts in Toronto has more than doubled in the last five years, according to city data.
In 2023, over 12,000 vehicles were stolen in the city, more than 33 a day. In 2019, 5,197 thefts were reported.
The rising trend led to the creation of the ‘Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force’ in October 2023.
The force, a collaboration between police services from across the GTA the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), has led to some sizable busts – one of the most recent being York Region’s Project Mamba, which recovered 52 stolen vehicles worth over $3 million. The taskforce arrested almost 100 people and laid over 550 charges.
To protect against car thefts at the residential level, Toronto police advise keeping your vehicle in a well-lit area – and in a garage, if possible – and never hiding spare keys inside.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Jon Woodward.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports
Apple has bought artificial intelligence (AI) startup DarwinAI and added dozens of the Canadian company's staffers to its AI division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.