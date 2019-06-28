The stage is set in Oro-Medonte, Ont. to welcome the Rolling Stones on Saturday.

About 300 people worked over four-days to put together the stage at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, located just north of Barrie, for the two-hour performance. Half of them were hired from Ontario.

The legendary British rockers landed in Toronto on Thursday.

"They're feeling great,” said Dale Skjerseth, the Rolling Stones Production Director, who has been with the band since 1994. “They feel good about themselves, they feel good about the show they are performing."

The band opened the North American leg of their “No Filter” tour in Chicago on Tuesday and this is their only Canadian stop.

Lisa Zechmeister, Director of Booking for Republic Live, says the event grounds can hold up to 70,000 fans.

"This is going to be a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd and may very well be the last time you see the Rolling Stones on Canadian soil."

Zechmeister said that fans are coming in from the East coast, the West coast and the United States.

The Stones like to mix up the playlists from one city to another, so Skjerseth tells CTV News Toronto that it won't be exactly the same as the Chicago performance.

"The set list varies … so it could be 20, could be 18 depends, on the length of the songs and the curfew we have to play with and time...they switch songs around,” Skjerseth said. “There'll be the staples and the solid songs everybody wants to hear but they'll switch around what they would like to do."

It rained Friday afternoon at Burl's Creek, making the field somewhat soggy, but forecast calls for clearing skies by mid-morning on Saturday.