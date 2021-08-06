TORONTO -- The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) will be closed this weekend for annual maintenance.

The highway will be closed from Friday, August 6 at 11 p.m. to Monday, August 9 at 5 a.m.

The closure will include the entire expressway from Highway 401 to the F.G. Gardiner Expressway.

“A full closure of the DVP for one weekend each year is an important and safe way that City road crews, engineers and other stakeholders, such as Toronto Hydro, can make improvements and keep the expressway in the best state of good repair,” city staff said in a press release on Friday.

The maintenance will include milling and paving, street sweeping, graffiti and litter removal and pothole repairs.

To manage congestion over the weekend, the city says it will monitor adjacent routes and re-time nearly 300 traffic signals around the closure, as well as around Rogers Centre, BMO Field and this weekend’s ActiveTO Lake Shore East closure from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue.

The city says if it didn’t close the DVP for the weekend it would take roughly 30 to 40 separate daily lane closures to complete the same amount of work.