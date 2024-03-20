'The cut and run': Toronto barbershop's video prompts customer who didn't pay to come back and apologize

After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.

At gas stations, it’s known as the “pump and run.” At restaurants, the “dine and dash.”

Now, at Glassbox Barbershop in Toronto they’re calling it “the cut and run,” owner Peter Gosling told CTV News Toronto.

Earlier this month, one of Gosling’s three locations had a customer run out without paying after getting a haircut, he said.

The video, which Gosling has since taken down, has been viewed over 850,000 times.

“This young gentleman came in and when it came to making the purchase he did a runner,” he said.

The barber working that day, Juan Franco, has been a stylist for the past three years. He said the person who ran out was his last customer for the evening.

"I took the mirror and showed him the finished product. He said he was super happy with it and that it was everything he asked for,” Franco said.

The haircut came to $50. Franco said the customer’s bank card declined and they left, claiming they would return with cash.

But they never came back.

"He goes outside. I waited a couple of minutes. I went outside and he was already at the end of the street,” Franco said. “You dedicate so much time to someone and they run off on you like that."

After the customer ‘cut and run,’ staff used their phone number to track them down on social media. They were able to find a photo of the customer and made a TikTok video in which Gosling asks, "Hey Toronto, anybody recognize this guy? He likes to run out on haircuts and not pay for them."

Peter Gosling can be seen on the left.in a screenshot from a video shared to TikTok updating viewers on the 'cut and run.' (@petergosling_)

The video was viewed over 850,000 times. Within days, the customer called in and said he wanted to come back, pay for the haircut, and apologize.

“What I wanted to do is show we are not going to tolerate this behavior, first of all, and secondly, to give this guy a chance to right a wrong," Gosling said.

Since Gosling shared his story, other hair salons have posted their own ‘cut and run’ videos on social media. Nail salons have also jumped on the trend.

Employees who work in the service industry say this behaviour is unacceptable and service theft has to stop.

"If that's your one and only haircut for the day and someone runs out on you - you don't make any money,” Franco said.

Many businesses don't want to ask customers to pre-pay, but it's something some may consider.

Even though many gas stations make you pre-pay for fuel, in 2022 there were 38,000 cases of gasoline theft and the Ontario Convenience Store Association said it estimates there were $3.75 million in losses from fuel thefts.