The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it

As anyone living near downtown Toronto will be able to tell you, the Canadian International Air Show has been taking place this weekend.

A major part of the CNE, the Air Show is a demonstration in which professional pilots take to the skies to perform stunts and synchronized maneuvers using specialty aircrafts. The show, now in its 74th year, serves as a finale to the CNE, with planes blazing across the sky at low heights for over three hours per day in the lead-up to Labour Day.

While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircrafts. One GTA resident, data enthusiast, Ingrid Buday, logged the noise at a maximum of 110 dBZ, comparable to a police siren or trombone playing for an extended period of time.

"The Air Show is amazing technology, and it's thrilling and exhilarating," she said in an interview. "But now I have to ask: what's the cost of that? And what's the cost on the enviroment, and the cost to people? We need to re-evalaute this. Maybe this isn't the time to advertise war machines."

Buday, who has also logged sound emissions from illegal stunt driving, says the noise might be far more than merely unpleasant for some Toronto residents.

"How many people are recovering from mental illness, or have PTSD?," she asked. "How many people will be impacted negatively by this? This noise is unfair. It's created by one, and it impacts many."

While some Toronto residents feel the Air Show is an important tradition, Buday feels it might be time for this one to be re-evaluated.

"There've been many good traditions that have gone on for a long time," she said. "But just because something was done in the past, doesn't mean we need to hold on to it. We've replaced fireworks with drone shows, for instance. There might be a better option here."

Here’s how some Torontonians are reacting to the noise:

The Toronto air show is such a great allegory for politics right now: no one likes it, no one asked for it, it makes life miserable and yet politicians seem incapable of stopping it. — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) September 2, 2023

Once again, I wonder why a city with a large population of refugees thinks it's a good idea to have an air show with military planes flying low overhead for several days. — Emily Nacol (@emilygoesnorth) September 1, 2023

I hate the Toronto air show. These loud planes that are used to drop bombs are disrupting wildlife and cause PTSD for people who fled war



If you like watching things fly, go bird watching — Aidan Simardone (@AidanSimardone) August 31, 2023