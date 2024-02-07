'Terrorizing our community:' Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts

Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is “terrorizing” the community.

Investigators announced the probes as part of their newly-minted Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF) at a news conference on Wednesday and identified five suspects who have been arrested in connection with three alleged incidents across the Greater Toronto Area since December 2023.

Task force lead Supt. Shelley Thompson said of the 29 cases under investigation, nine incidents have involved shootings at local businesses, with multiple bullets being fired. No injuries have been reported.

Speaking alongside Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the five arrests represent a “big win” for public safety in the region.

“This was terrorizing our community. This was terrorizing the South Asian community,” he said.

Four of the suspects, identified by police as Gagan Ajit Singh, 23, Anmoldeep Singh, 23, Hashmeet Kaur, 25, and Lymanjot Kaur, 21, all of Brampton and Mississauga, are facing a laundry list of charges in connection with two recent alleged extortion incidents, police said.

According to Duraiappah, a search warrant executed at a Brampton residence on Jan. 24 linked to those suspects resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition, an undisclosed amount of cash, numerous computers and approximately 50 cell phones.

The fifth suspect, identified by police as Arundeep Thind, 39, of no fixed address, is charged separately in connection with an alleged extortion incident on Jan. 26.

Three of five suspects, Anmoldeep Singh (left), Arundeep Thind (centre), and Gagan Ajit Singh (right), identified by Peel police in connection with a string of alleged extortion attempts are seen here. (Peel Regional Police)

“This now brings the total number of charges laid by the Extortion Investigative Task Force to 24,” Duraiappah said. “I need to say that despite the success that the team is seeing, our work is far from done. And we will continue to devote the necessary resources to keep this community safe and prevent this trend from continuing.”

According to Thompson, there are similarities in all 29 of the incidents under investigation. She said the businesses being targeted are South Asian-owned, and include restaurants, bakeries, trucking and transport companies, independent used car dealerships and jewelry stores.

The suspects typically contact the victims by phone, or social media, and demand a cash payment or money transfer, either in Canadian currency or Indian rupees, under threat of violence, she said.

Police believe the number of incidents currently under investigation is likely underreported, due to the victims’ fear of the suspects. Beyond that, Brown said some victims are likely not contacting police because they are paying the suspects instead.

A firearm and cache of ammunition was allegedly seized by Peel Regional Police on Jan. 24, 2024. (Handout)

“Obviously, people are making payments,” Brown said. “People are falling victim otherwise it wouldn't continue to be replicated in Peel and across Canada and the U.S. and so if these crimes go unabated, then they'll continue to flourish, continue to grow.”

Last month, Brown and the mayor of Surrey, B.C. wrote an open letter urging the federal government to do more to address what they described at the time as an “alarming” escalation of extortion threats in both cities.

Brown said he has since spoken to both the Solicitor General and the federal public safety minister and thanked them for their cooperation in tackling the issue.

Peel police said they are coordinating with all three levels of law enforcement to break the crime wave, and have “open lines” of communication with police officials in India, but Thompson would not speak to the detail of those conversations.