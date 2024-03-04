Temperature in Toronto nears record-breaking territory with high of 13 C expected

A warmer-than-usual March 4 is scheduled for today in Toronto with temperatures set to reach the double digits this afternoon.

The unseasonably warm weather will enter record-breaking territory at around 3 p.m., when the temperature is forecast to hit 13 C.

The warmest March 4 on record was back in 1974, when the temperature reached 13.3 C.

“After some patchy morning fog clears, we’ll get a mix of sun and clouds and very spring-like temps today,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning.

Last month, the city broke at least two decades-old temperature records: one on Feb. 9 when the mercury rose to 15.1 C and again on Feb. 28 when it hit 16.1 C.

Temperatures will drop into the evening with partly cloudy skies and a low of 6 C. The seasonal low for March 4 is -7.2 C.

Tuesday will bring with it a chance of afternoon showers but also another warm early-March day with temperatures forecast to hit 16 C.