TORONTO
Toronto

    • Temperature in Toronto nears record-breaking territory with high of 13 C expected

    A warmer-than-usual March 4 is scheduled for today in Toronto with temperatures set to reach the double digits this afternoon.

    The unseasonably warm weather will enter record-breaking territory at around 3 p.m., when the temperature is forecast to hit 13 C.

    The warmest March 4 on record was back in 1974, when the temperature reached 13.3 C.

    “After some patchy morning fog clears, we’ll get a mix of sun and clouds and very spring-like temps today,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning.

    Last month, the city broke at least two decades-old temperature records: one on Feb. 9 when the mercury rose to 15.1 C and again on Feb. 28 when it hit 16.1 C.

    Temperatures will drop into the evening with partly cloudy skies and a low of 6 C. The seasonal low for March 4 is -7.2 C.

    Tuesday will bring with it a chance of afternoon showers but also another warm early-March day with temperatures forecast to hit 16 C.

