TORONTO -- Temperature checks will be mandatory for all staff and voluntary for customers at T&T Supermarket locations across Canada beginning Monday.

The Canadian supermarket chain, which has stores in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, confirmed the roll out of their “temperature check service” to CTV News Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the company, Paul Ho, said the new initiative is one way they are helping curb the spread of COVID-19 among their employees and customers.

“We are checking all staff, and providing it as a voluntary service for our customers,” Ho said.

“Anyone with a fever will be asked to go home and contact their health-care provider.”

Beginning on Monday, Ho said staff discovered to have a fever will be paid and customers with a fever will be sent home with a face mask.

Grocery stores across Ontario, and all of Canada, remain open amid the COVID-19 global pandemic as they are deemed to be an essential service.

Most grocery stores have implemented physical distancing guidelines, ensuring staff and customers are following provincial orders.