Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have had their cellular service restored after a widespread outage on Wednesday.

Many Telus customers reported that their phones indicated they had no service and were unable to make calls or receive messages.

A spokesperson for Telus told CTV News Toronto that at 6 p.m. service had been restored to all customers.

"We sincerely apologize for the service interruption," the company said.

No reason for the outage was provided.