Telus restores service after widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:57PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 6, 2021 6:24PM EDT
A Telus sign is pictured at company's annual meeting in Vancouver on May 8, 2014. Telus Corp. has signed a deal to buy ADT Security Services Canada Inc. for roughly $700 million. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have had their cellular service restored after a widespread outage on Wednesday.
Many Telus customers reported that their phones indicated they had no service and were unable to make calls or receive messages.
A spokesperson for Telus told CTV News Toronto that at 6 p.m. service had been restored to all customers.
"We sincerely apologize for the service interruption," the company said.
No reason for the outage was provided.