    • Teens crash stolen vehicle into parked car moments after alleged GTA carjacking

    York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo.
    Police say a group of teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint in a Markham parking lot but crashed it into a parked car just moments later.

    The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on April 6 in a parking lot in the area of Yonge Street and Glen Cameron Road.

    In a news release issued Tuesday, police said a woman was walking to her car when a suspect approached her and pulled her away, allowing a second suspect to gain entry to her vehicle.

    “The victim struggled with the suspect while her husband joined in to assist,” police said in the news release.

    “As they attempted to flee in the victim’s vehicle, the suspects crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot.”

    Police said the suspects immediately ran to a getaway car, which was being driven by a third suspect. All three suspects were wearing masks at the time of the incident, police said.

    Further investigation revealed that the suspects had been driving a vehicle that was stolen in Peel Region on April 1, police said.

    That vehicle, investigators said, was located with three suspects inside on April 13. Officers stopped the vehicle at that time and after “a brief foot pursuit,” the suspects were taken into custody, according to police.

    A loaded handgun with an extended magazine was found during a search and the stolen vehicle was recovered, police said.

    The three suspects, who police say are ages 16, 17, and 18, have been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. 

