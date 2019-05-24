

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A teen has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Mimico on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the area of Superior Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 5 p.m. and located a teenage male suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Officers are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

The first suspect has been described by police as a black male between the ages of 18 and 20 with a tall, heavy build. He was seen wearing a black velour outfit.

Investigators say the second suspect was a black male who stands about five-foot-seven and has a light complexion and an afro. He was wearing a black outfit with red on the sleeves.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police at 22 Division.