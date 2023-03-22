Teen in critical condition after daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end

A teenager is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the incident took place in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues just after 4:15 p.m.

One victim was located with gunshot wounds, police said. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to hospital via an emergency run and that their injuries are serious but non life threatening.

SHOOTING:

Kipling Ave & Finch Ave

4:17pm

- police o/s investigating

- 1 victim located with gun shot wound

- unknown injuries

- suspect desc as male, black, 5'8-5'9, average build, wearing all black clothing

- anyone with info call 9-1-1 #GO637728

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 22, 2023

Images from the scene show police tape blocking off areas outside a high-rise complex.

Officers are describing the suspect as a Black male about 5'8 to 5'9 tall with an average build, wearing all black clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.