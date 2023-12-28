TORONTO
Toronto

Teen hospitalized after being stabbed at Sheppard West Station

Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing at Sheppard West Station. Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing at Sheppard West Station.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a North York TTC subway station that left a teenager injured Thursday night.

Police and paramedics were called to Sheppard West Station in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Dufferin Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect believed to be 15 years old and was last seen wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News