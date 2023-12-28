Teen hospitalized after being stabbed at Sheppard West Station

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a North York TTC subway station that left a teenager injured Thursday night.

Police and paramedics were called to Sheppard West Station in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Dufferin Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect believed to be 15 years old and was last seen wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask.