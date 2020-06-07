TORONTO -- A teenage girl is dead and a second female has been injured following a hit-and-run in North York early this morning, Toronto police say.

Investigators say the driver of a dark SUV was heading northbound on Keele Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. when they attempted to make a left turn on to Calvington Drive and struck two females who were crossing the street at a crosswalk.

The vehicle then continued on westbound and fled the scene, Sgt. Edmund Wong told reporters early Sunday morning.

Wong said a 17-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her leg.

One witness, who lives in the area where the collision occurred, told CP24 that he heard someone screaming shortly after midnight.

"I went downstairs and I (saw) this lady holding a girl in her arms," he said. "That girl was bleeding. She was unconscious, gasping for air."

Roads were closed in the area early Sunday morning for the investigation, which will be conducted by the traffic services unit.

"With what was seen on the road evidence here, the driver must have felt it. There would be substantial damage," Wong said. "I would strongly recommend that the driver go speak to a lawyer and turn themselves into traffic services."

He added that police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

"Any witnesses can call us at traffic services," he said. "We need all the evidence we can gather."