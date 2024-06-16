TORONTO
Toronto

Parents located after child found in Toronto's west end on Sunday

Toronto Police
The parents of a child that was found in Toronto's west end on Sunday have been located, say police.

The child was located in the Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood, near McRoberts and Kitchener avenues, south of Eglinton Avenue West.

They were described as four to five years old and 45 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The child wore a red and black Spiderman shirt, and red and black pants.

