

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A teenager has been arrested in connection with what police have called a “possible threat” made against a secondary school in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were made aware of a threat made through a social media post against St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School, which is located near Glen Erin Drive and Erin Centre Boulevard.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody by authorities. Police have said the boy is a student at the school.

No charges have been laid yet in connection with the incident.

Police said there is no danger to the school or the surrounding community.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.