'Tears aren't enough': Victims of Rexdale shooting were part of a men's soccer team, say relatives
A post-soccer game hangout turned deadly on Sunday evening in north Etobicoke after a shooting, which claimed the life of a 61-year-old man and seriously injuring four others.
Police said sometime around 11 p.m., two suspects in a newer-model, black or blue pickup truck pulled up to the parking lot of North Albion Collegiate Institute, near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, got out of their vehicle, and fired up to 50 shots at a group of 15 to 20 men.
One of the victims was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but later died.
Four others sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were also taken to hospital.
During a news conference on Monday morning, Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters that one of the surviving victims suffered “serious, life-altering” injuries, while the other three are being treated for gunshot wounds.
Police have not publicly identified the man who died.
He has, however, been identified by family as 61-year-old Delroy George Parks.
Delroy George Parks has been identified by family as the man who was fatally shot on June 2 outside North Albion Collegiate Institute. (Supplied photo)
Sophia Dunn said she’s related to three of the five men who were shot, including her cousin George, who died. She visited the scene on Monday and laid flowers for the victims.
Dunn told CTV News Toronto that her cousin had called his wife just moments before he passed away and told her that he was “not coming home.”
She also said that her son-in-law, Seymour Gibbs, who is in his 50s, was shot at least three times in the legs and remains in hospital. Gibbs’ former spouse Paula also spoke with CTV News Toronto and confirmed his identity.
“Tears aren't enough, words aren’t enough to console what has gone. We’re still in shock. We still need answers. We still need to know what has gone, what have they done to deserve this,” Paula said.
Seymour Gibbs has been identified by family as one of the men who was shot on June 2 outside North Albion Collegiate Institute. (Supplied photo)
Dunn said that her uncle, who has not been named, was also wounded in the shooting.
“My son-in-law, cousin, uncle. It is not good for the community. It is very terrifying and scary, very scary and I wish something be done,” she said.
“They always come here, socialize, play football, barbecue, and last night they were just hanging out, enjoying themselves.”
Little is known about the other two men who were shot.
All of the victims are between the ages of 40 to 65 and are members of a men’s soccer team that gathers at North Albion CI on a regular basis.
One man is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school in Rexdale on Sunday night. (Patrick Darrah/ CTV News Toronto)
Campbell said he could not confirm if the men were targeted or shot at random.
“It is still very early in our investigation and there a lot of things we have to look into,” he added.
At this time, officers continue to canvas the area for both witnesses and video surveillance footage.
Mount Olive remains closed in both directions between Kipling and Silverstone Drive for the police investigation.One woman who lives in the neighbourhood said she heard what she thought were fireworks last night and only discovered that it was a shooting after her son saw several police cruisers at the scene.
Residents call recent gun violence 'unsettling'
"My son said he is traumatized," Paula told CP24.
Another resident said that she heard a rapid succession of shots fired at around 10:45 p.m.
"We just came out and we saw people start running," she said.
"It has been happening for a while and it is kind of unsettling that it’s always a shooting in the area... Most of the time, the kids have to watch TV, we always sit on the floor. We don’t take chances with sitting on our couches and stuff."
'It is terrifying'
The Toronto District School Board confirmed Monday that the high school and on-site daycare will be closed today and students will move to remote learning.
Local Coun. Vincent Crisanti called the violence outside the school on Sunday night "shocking."
"It is terrifying that a neighbourhood like this is terrorized," he told CP24 at the scene on Monday.
"My phone is ringing off the hook already. I’m speaking with some constituents just down the road. They are afraid for their lives. You know, it’s gotten out of control."
Supt. Ron Taverner, the district commander for a pair of nearby police divisions, called the recent string of violent incidents in the area “disturbing.”
He told reporters that two people were shot at random in two separate shootings in the neighbourhood over the weekend, including a 14-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire after stepping outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning.
Both victims are recovering in hospital, he said.
“It speaks to how unbelievable these situations are, that a young person walking out from an apartment building is shot randomly. A 20-year-old is shot randomly,” Taverner said.
“It is very, very concerning to obviously us and the community.”
He said police will be setting up a command post in the Mount Olive area and added that there will be an increased police presence in the neighbourhood following the weekend violence.
“It is a very serious situation that took place,” Taverner said.
“There isn’t anyone in this room or in this community that isn’t outraged.”
With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson and Beatrice Vaisman and CTV News Toronto’s Janice Golding.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who opposes same-sex marriage, vows to uphold
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER June starts off sunny and warm, but rain sweeping in at the end of the week
Montreal holds onto high pressure for the beginning of the first week of June.
Ottawa
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
-
Community housing organization in Ottawa giving 20 women refugees a fresh start
Twenty women refugees have found a new start in Ottawa thanks to the help of a community housing organization.
-
Developers eye residential future after buying Carlingwood Shopping Centre
A pair of development firms have purchased Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre, announcing a plan for future residential development, while continuing to operate the mall.
Northern Ontario
-
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman’s car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
-
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
London
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Controversy surrounding accused at field dog event years before shooting death
A court in St. Thomas heard that Boris Panovski’s name was dropped from a champion field dog by the victim years before his shooting death.
-
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
Windsor
-
'It's a really sad day': Demolition begins in Wheatley
The jaws of a machine devoured the side of the Wheatley Legion Branch 324 building as demolition began Monday morning.
-
Cross-border workers in Windsor concerned over potential border strike
While there were no delays at Windsor's international land border crossings Monday, that might not be the case later this week.
-
Crews battle house fire on Campbell Avenue
A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.
Barrie
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
-
Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
Winnipeg
-
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
-
'We are sorry': University of Manitoba apologizes for keeping Indigenous remains
The president of the University of Manitoba offered an apology to Indigenous communities Monday for the hurt the university has caused by keeping Indigenous remains.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister received government contract, faces disclosure questions
A Manitoba cabinet minister is being accused of hiding the fact he has a contract with the provincial government.
Atlantic
-
Trial for man accused of shooting N.B. teacher adjourned
The trial for a man accused of shooting a teacher outside a New Brunswick high school in an attempted robbery three years ago continued in Moncton on Monday.
-
'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
-
Warnings, risks weren’t communicated to AIM Saint John workers before fatal incident, coroner’s inquest hears
A coroner’s inquest examining the circumstances of a worker’s death at American Iron and Metal (AIM) in Saint John, N.B., nearly two years ago heard testimony on Monday about missed warning opportunities.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Edmonton
-
Tornado watch issued for areas southeast of Edmonton
The potential for funnel clouds and weak, short-lived tornadoes exists through this afternoon and into this evening for areas southeast of Edmonton.
-
Oilers back in Cup final, and fans from Arctic Circle to Philippines celebrate
The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup final in a celebration reaching north of the Arctic Circle and drawing in fans from as far away as the Philippines.
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run incident in Parkland County
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident early Monday morning in Parkland County.
Calgary
-
Man and woman assaulted during private vehicle sale meet-up
Two people were assaulted while trying to sell their vehicle privately over the weekend in the community of Carrington.
-
Grassfire breaks out west of Calgary
Crews are battling a fire just west of Calgary. The grassfire ignited Monday evening and black smoke can be seen for kilometres.
-
Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder up for parole in less than a decade
A 41-year-old Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder will be eligible for parole after the minimum amount of time.
Regina
-
'Trust and accountability': Sask. NDP renew calls for investigation into former gov't house leader's conduct
The NDP Opposition believes the change in former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison's story concerning his visit to the legislative building with a gun warrants his removal from the Sask. Party's cabinet and caucus.
-
Regina police now investigating city's second homicide of 2024
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
-
Swift Current RCMP investigating fatal Highway 1 crash
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported "serious collision" near Swift Current has resulted in a death.
Saskatoon
-
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
'Trust and accountability': Sask. NDP renew calls for investigation into former gov't house leader's conduct
The NDP Opposition believes the change in former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison's story concerning his visit to the legislative building with a gun warrants his removal from the Sask. Party's cabinet and caucus.
Vancouver
-
Weather continues to hamper search for overdue climbers in Garibaldi Park
With a rainfall warning in effect for the Squamish area, mountain peaks are shrouded in heavy cloud – severely hampering search and rescue efforts to locate three mountaineers who did not return from Garibaldi Park as planned on Friday.
-
'Like winning the lottery': B.C. mayors slam federal disaster relief fund after projects denied
The mayors of three B.C. cities that were hard-hit by flooding in 2021 slammed the federal government Monday, saying they have been denied the financial support they need to rebuild and protect their communities.
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
'Sensitive personal information' may have been accessed during B.C. cyberattack: officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.