Taste of the Danforth returns this weekend following 3-year hiatus

One of the city’s most beloved street festivals is returning to Toronto’s east end this weekend.

Taste of the Danforth, hosted by GreekTown on the Danforth Business Improvement Area (BIA), hasn’t been held in the city since before the pandemic.

In 2020 and 2021, the festival was cancelled to observe COVID restrictions, and last year, organizers made the decision to skip another year due to “logistical issues” on Danforth Avenue caused by bike lanes and CaféTO installations.

This year’s Taste of the Danforth will feature live music, dancing, entertainment and food between Broadview and Jones avenues. Featured musicians include Maria Zervou, Sol de Cuba, Eros, Stefanos Hagistefanou, Olga Elma, and Levendia X.

One of the hallmarks of the festival is the presence of large grills along the side of the street, featuring gyros, pitas, and other traditionally Greek grilled foods for visitors to try.

“The whole point of Taste of the Danforth is to showcase the best that we have,” George Laganas of Ellas Meat Market told CP24.

“It gives us a nice joy again. Coming back gives us some normality…we’re super, super excited to bring out food for everyone to try.”

Danforth Avenue will be closed between Broadview and Jones avenues from 10 a.m. on Friday until 3 a.m. on Monday.

Visitors of Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival are seen here in this undated photo. (CTV News Toronto)