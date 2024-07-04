TORONTO
Toronto

'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears

LCBO employees will begin striking on July 5, according to its union, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld LCBO employees will begin striking on July 5, according to its union, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The union representing LCBO workers say it is not hopeful a deal will be reached ahead of a midnight strike deadline.

In a statement released just after 5 p.m., the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents 10,000 LCBO employees, said “talks have broken down.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

