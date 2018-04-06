

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are responding to reports of a suspicious package left near the Bathurst Street entrance of Toronto Western Hospital.

Police were called to Bathurst Street, north of Dundas Street West, around 5 p.m. Friday a suspicious package was reported. An explosives team has been dispatched to the scene along with Toronto Fire.

Toronto Fire has described the package as a 14-inch by 18-inch black box wrapped in newspaper. Officers say it is unclear what is inside the package and that the wind is preventing them from determining if the parcel is making any noise.

The hospital is on standby and a drug store has been cleared as a precaution, police say.

Bathurst Street is closed northbound and southbound between Dundas and Nassau Streets.

More to come.